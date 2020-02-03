It's a Leap Year, Women are Proposing to Men

2020 is a leap year, It is tradition for Irish women to propose on Feb. 29. This tradition is now honored by empowered women around the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2018, Engagement 101 launched the Propose Too initiative to celebrate women who propose to their boyfriends and give tips and inspiration to the ones planning to.Since then hundreds of women across the globe have shared their reverse proposals stories through the Propose Too platform. Some women take the initiative and propose first, like Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren. While others, decide to propose back to their fiancé. Olympic gold medalist Alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn proposed back to her fiancé NHL star, P.K. Subban, during the holidays.2020 is a leap year and the tradition in Ireland is for women to propose to their boyfriends on February 29. This tradition dates back from the 5th century and is now honored by empowered women around the world.“As more and more women have been flipping the proposal script and proposing to their boyfriends, we expect that the iconic date of February 29 will lead to even more reverse proposals this year,” says Severine Ferrari, editor of Engagement 101 and founder of the Propose Too initiative. “Here are 5 creative ways to propose to your partner this Leap Year.”5 Ways to Propose to Your Boyfriend on February 291. Honor your ancestry If you or your boyfriend are from Irish or Scottish ancestry, your proposal should include an homage to this heritage. You could create a cocktail with Guinness or Whisky, add some thistles or clovers to the room and rehearse an Irish step dance.2. Celebrate his geekiness Find a way to propose that includes his favorite game or tech. CosPlay is also a great way to bring some fantasy to your proposal.3. Cook his favorite food Sounds cliché but food has been connecting hearts and minds for centuries. Rumor is that among her many talents, Meghan Markle cooks the most delicious roasted chicken. If your man is a foodie, prepare his favorite meal and propose during an intimate dinner.4. Go on an adventure with him February 29 falls on a Saturday. Reserve a surprise getaway weekend and propose to him on a hike in front of a picturesque view or on a beach.5. Jumbotron Take him to a game, be brave and propose to him in front of the world!However you decide to propose, make sure the proposal is meaningful to him and your relationship. Include some of his favorite things to do, references to milestones in your relationship, and plans you have for a future with him. Don’t forget to buy a man-gagement ring and tag Propose Too on Instagram so we can share your proposal engagement news!



