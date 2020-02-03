Minnesota Rubber and Plastics Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the American Heart Association

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics announced today a $150,000 financial commitment to U.S.-based non-profit The American Heart Association’s Twin Cities Heart Walk.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (“MRP” or “the Company”), a leading provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions, announced today that it has made a $150,000 financial commitment over three years to U.S.-based non-profit The American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign, the Twin Cities Heart Walk The 2020 Twin Cities Heart Walk will be held on May 16, bringing together more than 20,000 walkers at Target Field in Minneapolis. The walk consists of a fitness festival featuring fun activities to get attendees active while also paying tribute to their friends and family who have been affected by heart disease and stroke."The Heart Walk is a special event for the American Heart Association. Now moving into its 26th year, the walk raises critical funds for research and lifesaving programs dedicated to heart health and stroke prevention," said Krista Moffett, Vice President of the Twin Cities Heart Walk. "We are thrilled to have MRP’s leadership and commitment to saving lives and changing lives. We are confident that MRP’s significant financial investment will help us raise more funds than ever before as we work toward a healthier community.""It's an honor to be a part of this great event, which has made a tremendous impact in raising support and awareness in the community for the past 25 years," said Jay Ward, CEO at MRP. "Minnesota Rubber and Plastics is proud to continue working with the American Heart Association in its mission of fighting heart disease and stroke as both a supplier of critical plastic and elastomer parts in cardiovascular care as well as now a key donor.”MRP’s Medical business supports many cardiovascular related product solutions and applications. In addition to high performance silicone, rubber and thermoplastic components, MRP provides the medical industry with comprehensive services in product design, engineering, and advanced materials science solutions. MRP’s ISO Class 7/8 clean rooms and assembly services support its high volume molded parts capabilities, and enable it to provide customers with the critical quality and delivery requirements they have come to expect.MRP investor KKR is a strong advocate of the partnership and the company’s commitment to supporting those in need.“This partnership marks another milestone in KKR’s effort to align our U.S. Industrial portfolio companies with not-for-profit partners who benefit from that company’s technology and share in a mission of improving the quality of life for others,” said Pete Stavros, Minnesota Rubber and Plastics Board member and KKR Co-Head of Americas Private Equity.About Minnesota Rubber and PlasticsMinnesota Rubber and Plastics is a global technology leader in elastomer and thermoplastic solutions, with engineering and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia. With deep materials science expertise, MRP offers full service capabilities that range from engineering mission-critical components to providing complete manufacturing solutions for technically demanding applications. For more information, please visit www.mnrubber.com About the American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us locally at heart.org/Minnesota, @HeartAssocMN or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.ContactMinnesota Rubber and PlasticsDon Bonitati, 952-927-1455dbonitati@mnrubber.comContact: Minnesota Rubber and Plastics. Don Bonitati, 952-927-1455 dbonitati@mnrubber.com www.mnrubber.com Minnesota Rubber and Plastics headquarters are 1100 Xenium Lane North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55441.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.