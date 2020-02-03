Middlesex Water Company to Invest $11.2 Million Upgrading Water Mains in Edison and South Amboy, NJ

RENEW Water Main Upgrade Program is in its 25th Year

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that beginning in mid-February 2020, it plans on investing a total of $11.2 million to further modernize drinking water infrastructure in the Township of Edison, NJ and the City of South Amboy, NJ. Under this infrastructure replacement activity known as RENEW 2020, Middlesex Water Company intends to replace 14,000 linear feet of water main in Edison, for an investment of $6.7 million, beginning in mid-February, and approximately 10,200 linear feet of water main in South Amboy, at an investment of $4.5 million, beginning in March. The work will also upgrade service lines, valves and fire hydrants and is being performed to improve fire flows and to enhance overall service quality.



RENEW will also include the installation of exterior below ground meter pits to eventually house water meters at each customer’s premise. The company is relocating meters from inside the home to exterior pits to offer customers greater convenience and safety. This meter relocation will actually take place when the customer’s meter is regularly scheduled for testing.

“This year marks the 25th year in which Middlesex Water has been proactively strengthening its water infrastructure through the RENEW Program,” said Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO. “As a protector of public health and a steward of water resources, methodically replacing water main through solid and strategic asset management helps us to better preserve water resources and maintain overall service quality,” he added.

RENEW is part of Middlesex Water’s overall Water for Tomorrow® Program, a $295 million infrastructure investment initiative (planned through 2021) which consists of various projects designed to strengthen the Company’s water distribution infrastructure for continued service reliability, resiliency and water quality. Other projects underway include construction of a large diameter transmission main through parts of Edison and Metuchen which is in its final phase, conversion to ozone disinfection at the Company’s largest New Jersey treatment plant, and addition of standby electrical generation.

Both projects are expected to take 6 months to complete and customers affected by RENEW can expect to be without water service for a period of 2-3 hours as their service is transferred from the old water main to the new main. The Company will strive to minimize any inconvenience on residents; however, residents may observe some traffic disruption as the roadway is trenched to accommodate the construction of the new water main. Residents can expect unimpeded access to their homes as crews work to replace and install the new mains and meter pits.

The program may require that water personnel enter customers’ homes. Customers are strongly reminded to verify that utility personnel have proper identification prior to allowing them entry and, for added security, should contact Middlesex Water Company at 800-549-3802 to verify the authenticity of the utility representative at their door. Customers affected by the RENEW Program will receive further notifications and will be further notified if access to their home is required. Individual streets affected and project schedules can be found at https://www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew

Media Contact:



Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

Middlesex Water Company

(732) 638-7549

bsohler@middlesexwater.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.