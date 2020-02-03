Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings

/EIN News/ -- AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”) (OTCBB:SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced earnings results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $7.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, in 2018. The $587,000 or 8.1% increase in earnings was primarily the result of increases in net interest income and non-interest income combined with a decrease in the provision for loan losses during 2019.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income of $1.6 million, an increase of $52,000 or 3.4%

Average interest earning assets grew $63.8 million to $909 million at December 31, 2019

Total interest income increased $371,000, or 4.2%, to $9.1 million

Total non-interest income increased $189,000 or 10.4% to $2.0 million

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total interest income $ 9,134 $ 8,763 Total interest expense 2,237 1,565 Net interest income 6,897 7,198 Provision for loan losses 200 775 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,697 6,423 Non-interest income 2,000 1,811 Non-interest expense 6,896 6,413 Income before income taxes 1,801 1,821 Provision for income taxes 199 271 Net income $ 1,602 $ 1,550 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.54 $ 0.52 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.52 $ 0.50

Annual Comparative Financial Highlights

Net income of $7.8 million was highest annual earnings in Company history

Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 3.6%, to $28.6 million

Interest income increased $3.9 million, or 11.7%, to $36.9 million, while interest expense increased $2.9 million, or 52.5%, to $8.3 million

Increased quarterly dividend payment to $0.10 per share

The Bank opened its 17th full service branch, located in Augusta, Georgia

Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total interest income $ 36,934 $ 33,072 Total interest expense 8,311 5,449 Net interest income 28,623 27,623 Provision for loan losses 375 925 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,248 26,698 Non-interest income 9,097 7,669 Non-interest expense 27,871 25,590 Income before income taxes 9,474 8,777 Provision for income taxes 1,680 1,570 Net income $ 7,794 $ 7,207 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 2.64 $ 2.44 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 2.50 $ 2.32

Year to date non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 18.6%, to $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of investment securities and loans. Non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, or 8.9%, to $27.9 million during 2019. The most significant increases were in salaries and employee benefits expense, depreciation and maintenance of equipment, and the cost of operation of OREO.

Credit Quality Highlights

Provision for loan losses was $200,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $775,000 for the same quarter last year

Non-performing assets improved to $4.1 million at December 31, 2019 from $7.8 million at December 31, 2018

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans was 2.0% at December 31, 2019 compared to 2.1% at December 31, 2018

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Provision for loan losses $ 200 $ 775 $ 375 $ 925 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (267 ) $ 207 $ 321 $ (26 )





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Non-performing assets $ 4,114 $ 7,771 Non-performing assets to gross loans 0.9 % 1.8 % Allowance for loan losses $ 9,226 $ 9,172 Allowance to gross loans 2.0 % 2.1 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets of $963 million at December 31, 2019, an annual increase of $51 million, or 5.5%

Investment securities increased $24 million, or 5.9%, to $434 million at December 31, 2019

Net loans receivable increased $23 million, or 5.3%, to $453 million at December 31, 2019; most significant increase in commercial real estate loans

Total deposits increased $4 million to $771 million at December 31, 2019

Book value per share increased to $31.03 at December 31, 2019 from $27.25 at the end of 2018

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total assets $ 963,228 $ 912,614 Cash and cash equivalents 12,563 12,706 Total loans receivable, net 452,859 430,054 Investment & mortgage-backed securities 434,047 409,894 Deposits 771,407 767,497 Borrowings 90,917 58,310 Shareholders' equity 91,758 80,518 Book value per share $ 31.03 $ 27.25 Total risk based capital ratio (1) 19.4 % 17.5 % Common equity tier one ratio (1) 18.2 % 16.2 % (1)- Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal now has 17 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

For additional information contact Jessica Cummins, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to, interest rate fluctuations; economic conditions in the Company’s primary market area; demand for residential, commercial business and commercial real estate, consumer, and other types of loans; success of new products; competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial service providers; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, and changes related to the Basel III requirements, the impact of the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the implementing regulations, including the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the ability to attract and retain deposits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; adverse changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; technology factors affecting operations; pricing of products and services; and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.