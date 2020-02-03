Global Women Innerwear Market - Analysis By Price, Product, Distribution Channel: Market Insight, Competition and Forecast

Executive Summary Global Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 31387. 67 Million in the year 2018. Countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Thailand are likely to witness rising demand in the forecast period of 2019-2024.

China has been a leading exporter to North America, European countries throughout the historical period and the reason being availability of eminent quality of intimate wear in a reasonable price which is attracting a vast customer base in the regions.



Among the product types, Upper Innerwear has been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly because of wide penetration of branded products with a number of manufacturers offering women innerwear clubbed with demand arising from consumers in order to keep themselves in trend or fashion across the world. The increase in the number of tech-savvy customers, online and offline availability of branded products worldwide, changing lifestyle, increased consumer’s attention towards their physical appearances, increase in women participants in sports and physical fitness are some of the factors driving the market growth of women innerwear market globally.



In addition, rising investment in Research and Development of the product by major leading women innerwear manufacturers in various regions with enhanced availability of comfortable fabrics is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, rising grooming awareness for self-presentation and using skin friendly innerwear has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



• The report analyses the global women innerwear market by Price (Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment)

• The global women innerwear market has been analysed by Product Type (Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others)

• The report assesses the global women innerwear market by distribution channel (Online, Offline).

• The global women innerwear market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (USA, Canada, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea)

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by price, distribution channel, product type and by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hanes Brands Inc., Jockey International, Inc, L Brands, Berlei, Triumph International, Zivame, Wacoal Holdings Corp, Lise Charmel, Embry Holdings Limited and MAS Holdings.

• The report presents the analysis of women innerwear market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



• Innerwear Manufacturers

• Fabric/Yarn Manufacturers

• Distributors and Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

