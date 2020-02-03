Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market To Reach USD 10.25 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market Size – USD 6.79 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.6%, Ulcerative Colitis Drug Industry Trends – The rising demand for biosimilars

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ulcerative colitis drug market is forecast to reach USD 10.25 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ulcerative colitis (UC) can be defined as an inflammatory bowel disease, which is chronic in nature. Some of the mentionable symptoms associated with the condition is inflammation, irritation, and ulcers in the lining of the colon. The disease does not have a cure, and patients of the condition experience revival of the symptoms. However, with the help of the right treatment, the condition and associated signs & symptoms can be effectively managed. The exact cause for the occurrence of the condition remains unknown. Previously stress and diet was suspected to be the cause for the occurrence of the disease.

However, now it is known that stress and diet may aggravate the condition. Heredity and immune system malfunction are considered to be the possible cause for the occurrence of the disease. There are two main goals of UC treatment. The first is to control the symptom & enhance the comfort of patients and increasing the healing of colon. The second aim is to avoid more flare-ups. The focus of the treatment is to minimize & control the signs and symptoms of the disease. There are different types of drugs that may be prescribed by a doctor like Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, and Biologics, among others. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by this region is the result of the high prevalence rate of the condition in this region, along with continuously expanding healthcare sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Ulcerative Colitis Drug market held a market share of USD 6.79 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In context to Drug Type, the Biologics segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.78 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of Biologics in working in a selective manner, rather than affecting the whole body that results in reducing medication-related side effects and elevated preference among care providers and care users contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Route of Administration, the Oral segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is attributed to the presence of strong pipeline products and continuous developments in various drugs, along with rising awareness about the condition. Increasing awareness about the disease results in early detection of the condition and increasing demand for 5-aminosalicylic acid, which is usually the first step of treatment.

In context to Distribution Channel, the Hospitals Pharmacy segment held the largest market share of 45.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Hospitals Pharmacy segment is resultant of the rising incidence rate of the condition, increase in the number of in-patient and out-patients, elevation in the number of hospitalization associated with the disease, which results in high demand for medications of the disease from this distribution channel.

In regards to Application, the Ulcerative proctitis segment generated the highest revenue of USD 3.80 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The high incidence rate of the condition results in high demand for UC drug in this segment.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 8% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of changing lifestyle that triggers the number of patients affected by this condition along with expansion of the health care sector and rising product approvals, which are supporting the market growth in this region.

Key participants include Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical), AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Pfizer Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ulcerative Colitis Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Biologics

Corticosteroids

Immunomodulators

5-aminosalicylic acid

Immunosuppressant

Biosimilars

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Oral

Injectable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Proctosigmoiditis

Ulcerative proctitis

Pancolitis

Left-sided colitis

Acute severe ulcerative colitis

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

