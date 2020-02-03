Find Amazing Savings During Appliances Connection’s 2020 President’s Day Sale

Appliances Connection's 2020 President's Day Sale: Banner

You'll discover so many ways to save on the best home appliances during Appliances Connection's 2020 President's Day Sale.

I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.” — Abraham Lincoln

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President’s Day is when Americans celebrate two men many think were the greatest presidents - George Washington, who fought to bring freedom to a portion of the country and Abraham Lincoln, who fought to expand that freedom. It is observed the third Monday in February which, this year, falls on the 17th. You won’t have to wait until then to find holiday savings. Appliances Connection’s 2020 President’s Day Sale begins on 4 February and runs until 26 February.

Appliances Connection is already known nationwide as the home goods retailer with the most competitive pricing. During our month-long President's Day Sale, we’re making our great deals even better. You can save up to 45% off* select products throughout our site. We offer a full range of appliances from dependable brands such as Maytag and GE as well as the height of luxury including La Cornue, Miele, SMEG, Dacor, and Monogram. We also carry the finest in furniture from manufacturers such as Coaster, VIG, Modway, and ACME.

Remodel your entire kitchen and/or laundry room during this sale event with our Buy More, Save More program. Get instant savings when purchasing qualifying brands like Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, Bosch**, Whirlpool, Electrolux, and more. Here’s how it works:

When you buy 2 appliances, save $75.00 instantly.

When you buy 3 appliances, save $200.00 instantly.

When you buy 4 appliances, save $300.00 instantly.

When you buy 5 appliances, save $400.00 instantly.

When you buy 6 appliances, save $500.00 instantly.

When you buy 7 or more appliances, save $600.00 instantly.

Appliances Connection removes the anxiety from the decision to make big ticket purchases with our proprietary credit card backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our Presidents Day Sale, you’ll save even more right out of the gate. When you make your first purchase with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase (before taxes and shipping fees). We’re also giving away a gift card valued at 5% of your purchase (before taxes and shipping fees) when using 12 months financing when spending $1,999.00 or more.

Here’s a sampling of our many brand-specific rebates you can also take advantage of during our 2020 President’s Day Sale:

Viking

When you purchase a qualifying kitchen set, you can receive up to two free appliances (up to a $3,646.00 value). This can be bundled with a 5% rebate when spending over $10,000.00 on qualifying Viking appliances.

ILVE/Forte

When you purchase any ILVE range, you’ll get $500.00 in instant savings toward the purchase of a 30 or 36 inch Forte hood.

LG

Get up to $350.00 on qualifying individual appliance purchases and up to $1,000.00 on select appliance packages.

Jenn-Air

Instantly save up to $2,000.00 on select kitchen appliance packages.

Fisher & Paykel/DCS

Get 5% off and a limited manufacturer’s warranty upgrade from two years to five years on qualifying Fisher & Paykel/DCS purchases over $10,000.

Dacor

Get 5% off qualifying Dacor purchases over $5,000.00. Get 10% off qualifying Dacor purchases over $10,000.00. Get 20% off qualifying Dacor purchases over $20,000.00.

Sub-Zero

If you currently own a qualifying 500 or 600 Series refrigerator and purchase a new qualifying PRO or Classic Series refrigerator, you’ll get a $1,000.00 mail-in loyalty rebate.

Click here to view all the Appliances Connection 2020 President’s Day Sale rebates

Click here to view all Appliances Connection closeout deals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.