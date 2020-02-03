Hollywood Fires Back Against President Trump With a Hilarious Drama

Outrage Fatigue Rx for Outrage Fatigue - HUMOR " How the F does this camera work? "

Your disgruntled friends in Hollywood have just what you need to get your spine back - HUMOR! Hilarious humor! All FREE. WOW!

ROBBINSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honestly, folks, aren’t you sick and tired of all the obvious lies posed by the defense lawyers in the US Senate impeachment trial?The pundits call it “outrage fatigue.”We have an Rx for that. HUMOR!Not satire. HUMOR.Hillarious humor. (That's a pun on Hillary.)Saturday Night Live humor.(1970’s SNL, mind you)Please visit Tha Hill to read our FREE feature-length movie screenplay poking the most outrageous and obvious fun against Donald Trump you could ever imagine. (Sorry, all this crapola happened so fast we didn’t have a chance to make it all into a movie.)-----------99 pages (1 page per minute of screen time)READS JUST LIKE A SHORT STORY“A Psy Ops commando’s nightmares about Lucifer coming to haul him back down to Hell come to pass.”Psych patient ZAJAX has nightmares that Lucifer is coming to get him. Then his small town is hit by a major hurricane that has all the hallmarks of a stealth incursion by denizens from Hell. L. RON LUZIFER and three soul-collection agents invade Zajax’s house, torment and torture him – to drive him back to Hell. Zajax struggles at first, but slowly builds the resolve and skills to fight back.---------HINT: L. Ron Luzifer, the billionaire CEO of a cut-rate healthcare company, is the spitting image of Trump (and billionaires in general). He’s rude, misogynist, nasty, egotistical – you name it.You can download the screenplay directly as a PDF file ABOUT THE AUTHOR: WH Clark is a 100% disabled veteran (vision and stress issues), and a US Naval Academy alumni. He swore an oath “to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”You should, too.



