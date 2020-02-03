James Hardy, Connecticut attorney, explains importance of collaborating with fellow high-powered lawyers

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut attorney James Hardy reveals the importance of collaboration as he teams up with high-powered family law lawyer Elizabeth Rohback.A National Trial Lawyers Association Award winner and granted Top 40 Under 40 recognition from the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, attorney James Hardy is also the holder of a number of Client Champion awards from Martindale-Hubbell, including a second highly prestigious Platinum Client Champion award for 2019. Also recently recommended for Avvo.com and Lawyers.com's respective clients' choice awards, the Connecticut-based attorney explains the importance of collaborating with fellow high-powered lawyers.As an experienced and well-respected lawyer, Connecticut-based attorney James Hardy is no stranger to collaborating with fellow legal professionals. "Last year, for example, I hired high-powered family law lawyer Elizabeth Rohback to assist me in handling family-related matters," he explains. This, he says, allows him to best serve his clients – something which Hardy is immensely passionate about."I'm immensely passionate about representing my clients, and integrity is central to my career as a lawyer," explains the attorney. Collaborating with fellow high-powered attorneys such as family law lawyer Elizabeth Rohback, Hardy believes, ensures that this remains the case. Hardy has, he goes on to reveal, also worked alongside lawyers specializing in real estate, and divorce and separation, as well as personal injury, tax, and business attorneys.Connecticut attorney James Hardy, known for his exemplary work in criminal defense, DUI and DWI, and alternative dispute resolution, has recently been endorsed by a number of fellow lawyers. These include divorce and separation attorney Alisha Mathers, family lawyers Thomas Piscatelli and David Parker, real estate lawyer Rahul Aggarwal, criminal defense attorney Allan Friedman, personal injury attorney Carla Williams, tax attorney Theodore Jones, business attorney James Maye, and lawyers Tyisha Toms, Donald Howard, and Christopher David Grotz. James Hardy, Connecticut attorney , has a great grasp of the issues and is able to negotiate favorable deals with prosecutors," says Grotz of Hardy's sharp nature, extensive legal knowledge, and his ability to negotiate. "He's very sharp when on trial," adds the criminal defense attorney, wrapping up, "and has a good knowledge of courtroom procedures."Multi-award-winning attorney James Hardy, originally from the Washington, D.C. and Maryland area, and today based in Stratford, Connecticut, achieved a Juris Doctorate from the University of Massachusetts School of Law in 2010, further to a Bachelor of Science in the area of finance, four years prior, in 2006. Before establishing his own practice, James served in the Prince George's County State's Attorney Office. Today primarily serving clients across Fairfield County, Connecticut attorney James Hardy is a member of both the Connecticut and Maryland State Bar Associations.



