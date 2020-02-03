The 36th International LCT Show Pushes the Industry Evolution Further This February

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Luxury Coach and Transportation Show will be held at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from February 16-19, 2020. Celebrating its 36th year in 2020, the International LCT Show is the longest running industry trade show and has been one of the largest conventions in the world for owners of limousine and charter bus companies with past shows bringing in attendees from 40 countries and every U.S. state.



The convention boasts a large show floor for displaying limousines, limo-buses, charter buses, shuttle buses and the hardest working vehicles in the chauffeured industry, SUV’s and luxury sedans. Convention attendees will find everything from reservation software to discount fuel programs, commercial insurance, vehicle maintenance equipment and much more.

The annual convention is co-produced by LCT Magazine , an industry trade magazine, and the Global Ground Transportation Institute , an organization dedicated to providing the ground transportation industry with networking opportunities designed to facilitate introductions and foster peer-to-peer commerce, as well as educational opportunities.

“The transportation industry is evolving and expanding. We are seeing more and more companies delivering services outside of their traditional segment in order to grow their business,” said Sarah Gazi, Executive Director of the Global Ground Transportation Institute and Co-Chair of the International LCT Show.

“The International LCT Show’s educational program was designed with this in mind. The education offered is applicable to audiences beyond just the chauffeured transportation segment. We are even offering a session that will explore how to get into the different segments of ground transportation with our Global Ground Transportation Forum on Sunday, February 15. We want our audience to learn how to navigate this ever-expanding and evolving world of transportation. It is more important than ever to educate and help operators succeed.”

Other educational sessions include digital marketing, delivering flawless passenger service, how to obtain the best financing and how to generate business in a slow season. The speakers are carefully selected industry veterans with decades of proven success. The show also includes an annual awards presentation sponsored by the Ford Motor Company.

Other sponsors of the event include Prevost, Volvo, Century Business Solutions, Fabulous Transportation, Fleetio, North Point, Infinite Auto Parts and Accessories, and several industry associations including the Limousine Association of New Jersey, Illinois Limousine and Bus Association, Wisconsin Limousine Association, Greater California Livery Association and the Minority Limousine Operators of America.

The show is open to all sectors of ground transportation, from motorcoach operators to car rental companies, airport shuttle services and chauffeured car services. The show will unite operators, suppliers, manufacturers, and trade associations from around the world who are engaged in the ground transportation industry.

For more information visit www.lctshow.com

About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 150 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com .

Contact: Jim Luff

310-533-2466

Jim@lctmag.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.