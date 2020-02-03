HBCU Alum, Emmy® Award and Golden Globe® Nominated “black-ish” Actor and Producer Anthony Anderson to be honored at 2020 UNCF Los Angeles Mayor’s Masked Ball

Benefitting deserving students and historically black colleges and universities

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) announced today that HBCU alumnus, Emmy Award® and Golden Globe® nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson will be honored at the ninth annual UNCF Los Angeles Mayor’s Masked Ball. The event will be held on Friday, March 20, and will be hosted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Raising money to support Los Angeles students and historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the signature event brings together Los Angeles leaders, educators, corporations and public figures for a celebration of HBCUs, scholarship and black education.

Leading up to the Mayor’s Masked Ball, the organization will be hosting UNCF Homecoming: An HBCU Experience, a VIP kick-off event on February 11, in Hollywood. This celebratory Black History Month soirée and press junket will act as a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Mayor’s Masked Ball, highlighting the ultimate HBCU experience, celebrating Anthony Anderson, and recognizing several individuals for using their platform to help make a difference in their communities and supporting UNCF's mission of education, equity and justice.

Anderson, the famed actor and executive producer of ABC’s “black-ish,” was the host of UNCF’s television show, UNCF An Evening of Stars®, and is a personal contributor to the work of UNCF. Anderson also offers one-on-one advice to young people who are beginning their college journey. Supporters like Anderson and other donors have enabled UNCF to provide more than $5 million in scholarships last year to area students from Southern California.

“The extraordinary leaders of UNCF know that access to a quality higher education can unlock the doors of opportunity, possibility, and prosperity for young people of color and all Americans,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Each year, I am proud to support the Masked Ball’s clarion call for justice — and UNFC's unending pursuit of a Los Angeles and an America where every student has a fair shot at a degree, every young person has a fair chance to earn a diploma, and everyone belongs.”

Said Masked Award Honoree, Anthony Anderson, “Without my HBCU education, I would not have the opportunities I have today. The years I spent at Howard University were some of the best and most formative years of my life, and prepared me to succeed on my own terms. It has been my privilege to support UNCF, HBCUs, and the next generation of students like me.”

“We are excited to have Anthony Anderson join us as we celebrate the fine work he has done to support UNCF and our endeavors,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “His commitment to the next generation of leaders—especially young people of color—mirrors our efforts in closing the education gap to ensure better futures for us all.”

“Our goal is to empower our young people to be successful throughout their lives, and we know that a high quality higher education is essential,” said Jennifer Childress, area development director, UNCF. “Here in Los Angeles, where we are geographically removed from the HBCU community, Anthony Anderson’s commitment to promoting the value of an HBCU education and his enthusiastic advocacy for HBCUs and their students— both in front of the camera and behind the scenes— has been an inspiration to so many.”

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.

