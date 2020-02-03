Executive Summary Global Cigarette Market was valued at USD 726. 94 billion in the year 2018. Rising prevalence of cigarette smoking in countries including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Bulgaria coupled with growing focus of manufacturers on providing quality cigarettes to consumers in order to meet their expectations with investment in geographical expansion, has been estimated to accelerate the Cigarette Market growth during the period of 2019-2024.

New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cigarette Market - Analysis By Price, Market Share, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast"





Value cigarettes are anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such cigarettes by various leading manufacturers followed by ever growing young population globally coupled with rising adoption of smoking in cafes, clubs, restaurants and other eateries.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, will account for the largest market share owing to enhanced per capita expenditure on cigarettes with wide availability of various types of cigarettes and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater to the consumers’ needs. However, growing awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of cigarette smoking and diseases including cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer being caused by tobacco consumption will drive sustained growth in the cigarettes market during the coming years.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Cigarette Market By Value and By Volume.

• The report analyses Cigarette Market By Price Segment (Value, Mid-Price, Premium, Others).

• The report assesses the Cigarette market By Distribution Channel (Tobacco Shops, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online, Others).

• The Global Cigarette Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attractiveness charts by Region, Price Segment and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include PMI, BAT, JTI, Imperial Tobacco Group, Altria Group Inc, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Landewyck Group, SPS Cigaronne, ITC Ltd.

• The report also features market share of leading companies and brands at global and country levels.

• The report presents the analysis of Cigarette Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key Target Audience

• Cigarette Vendors

• Cigarette Manufacturers

• Tobacco Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

