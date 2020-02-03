Teneo Linguistics Company Commits to Quality by Adding ISO 17100:2015 To Certification Portfolio

Hana Laurenzo, CEO of Teneo Linguistics Company ISO Quality Services Ltd. certifies Teneo Linguistics Company to ISO 17100:2015 language services standard.

Certified Small, Woman-Owned Business, Teneo Linguistics Company, earns ISO Certification specific to translation processes.

... maintaining high-quality translation processes is at the heart of everything we do.” — Hana Laurenzo

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teneo Linguistics Company (TLC), a business that provides a full suite of foreign language services, announced today that they received their Certificate of Registration for ISO 17100:2015, the ISO standard specific to Translation Services, adding to their portfolio of quality and diversity certifications.With an increasing number of clients in the life sciences industry and other regulated industries, TLC sought out a system that would raise the bar on their quality translation processes. The ISO 17100:2015 standard, similar to the EN 15038 (European quality standard for translation services), provides requirements for the core processes, resources, and other aspects necessary for delivering quality service that meets applicable specifications.Hana Laurenzo, CEO at Teneo Linguistics Company, says “It quickly became clear that registering for the ISO 17100:2015 certification was the ideal solution to achieve continued excellence in our translation processes. We believe it is important to not only determine specific requirements for each client but to also provide a system for continuous improvement of quality assurance and customer satisfaction.”With the solution identified, TLC partnered with UK-based registrar, ISO Quality Services, Ltd. to register for the certification. Lead Assessor at ISO Quality Services, Colin Watkins, comments, “It was evident from the start of the process that the organisation was fully committed to achieving this standard and already had in place the robust policies and procedures which complied with the requirements of the standard. Customers and potential customers can be rest assured that all personnel involved in the translation process have the necessary skills, qualifications, experience and access to technological resources to fully understand and successfully meet all their specifications and expectations.”Hana plans on continuing TLC’s partnership with ISO Quality Services throughout the ongoing audit process, saying, “This arrangement will allow TLC to continuously improve our Translation Management System and ensure that the processes put in place are utilized to the maximum extent.”Registering for the ISO 17100:2005 adds to TLC’s portfolio of certifications. The company certified to the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard in 2013 and is registered as a certified Small, Woman-Owned Business, certified HUB, and registered with the U.S. Small Business Administration.Hana says, “Our clients tell us one of the most important aspects in selecting a language services provider is that they want to be certain to select a partner they can trust. Since the translation industry is not regulated, and there are no specific standards for individual translators, it is important to convey that maintaining high-quality translation processes is at the heart of everything we do. I believe registering for the ISO 17100 certification sends that message loud and clear.”About Teneo Linguistics CompanyTeneo Linguistics Company (TLC) is a global foreign language services provider offering a full suite of language services in 150+ languages, for any domain. Services include high-quality translation, interpreting, consulting, website localization, and more. They are an award-winning, Certified Woman-Owned Small Business, HUB, and Certified to ISO 17100:2015 & ISO 9001:2015 Standards.



