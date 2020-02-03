American Oncology Network In-House Specialty Pharmacy Earns Prestigious URAC Accreditation

AON Pharmacy recognized for excellence and quality in healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in-house specialty pharmacy is proud to announce their recent URAC accreditation. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, AON Pharmacy demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes. The AON specialty pharmacy, based in Fort Myers, Florida, works exclusively on behalf of more than 70 physicians in its growing network of community-based oncology practices to deliver oral cancer medications to their patients’ homes. Oral anti-cancer medication currently comprises 25-30 percent of the oncology treatments provided to patients nationwide.

“AON Pharmacy should be commended for meeting these rigorous national quality standards,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “This accreditation represents our commitment to our physicians and their patients to providing the highest quality of services to ensure patient safety.”

AON Pharmacy Manager Douglas Braun, CSP, PharmD, RPh, added “With ready access to 99 percent of the now available oral oncolytics and with our accreditation, we are well positioned to provide patients with the best available treatments, education, and 24/7 pharmacy assistance.”

“At AON we are passionate about providing the highest level of care. With real-time access to patient charts through our electronic medical records system, our pharmacists can stay in close contact with physicians to monitor therapies and to quickly address any issues, ensuring that each patients’ treatment is as effective as possible,” said AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman.

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. AON Pharmacy shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “With URAC accreditation, people know that AON Pharmacy strives to adhere to industry best practices.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 72 physicians and 33 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

