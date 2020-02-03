Global Human Microbiome Market - Analysis By Product, By Disease, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast

Executive Summary The Human Microbiome market was valued at USD 351. 81 million in the year 2018. Over the recent years, human microbiome market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by pharmaceutical manufacturers and academia.

In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and chronic diseases globally have contributed to the growth rate of Human Microbiome market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, the increasing collaboration in the industry between market players and academia to generate data and treatment for the diseases including gut related problems which can be tackled with the help of microbiota, facilitating the growth of the market.



Among the Product type in the human microbiome industry (probiotics, prebiotics, medical foods, and other), Probiotics holds the highest market share in the Human Microbiome Market owing to its proven benefits in gut microbiota and health of the patient.



The North America Human Microbiome Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by favourable government reimbursement policies in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for Human Microbiome Market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Human Microbiome market at global, regional and country levels.

• The report analyses the Human Microbiome Market by Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Food and Others).

• The report assesses the Human Microbiome market by Disease (Obesity, Diabetes, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorder, Gastrointestinal Disorder and Others).

• The report evaluates the Human Microbiome market By Application (Therapeutic and Diagnostics).

• The Global Human Microbiome Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product, disease and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include OptiBiotix Health Plc, Metabiomics, OSEL Inc., PureTech Health, 4D Pharma, Synlogic Inc., BaseClear BV, Rebiotix Inc, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Assembly Bioscience Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of human microbiome market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key Target Audience



• Food and Beverage Companies

• Human Microbiome Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

