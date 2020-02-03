The Political Animal Podcast Episode 7: Congress Contemplating Action on Measures to End Doping and Horse Slaughter

The Political Animal Episode 7

American horses and horseracing itself are in peril, and horses are dying on tracks every week as a result of the overuse of medication and doping that runs rampant in the sport. But that’s not all – many racehorses that can’t fit the bill or withstand the pressure to race anymore are discarded, thrown away, and sent to slaughter in Mexico and Canada to end up as a slab of meat on foreign dinner tables. That dirty business of horse slaughter has been at work killing our horses for decades. In the late 1980s, even Ferdinand, a former winner of The Kentucky Derby, was butchered for meat after his racing career ended.

But there is hope, and last week the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce took action by holding hearings on H.R. 1754, the Horseracing Integrity Act, and H.R. 961, the Safeguard American Food Exports (SAFE) Act. The Horseracing Integrity Act would end the rampant doping in the sport by banning the use of drugs on race-day, and granting the authority to create a uniform national standard for drug testing, rulemaking, and penalties to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Animal Wellness Action led the charge to protect our iconic horses once again, by testifying in support of both pieces of legislation - here's our testimony. In addition, we’ve built a landing page on the Horseracing Integrity Act so that you’re able to see what Members of Congress and media outlets are saying about the legislation.

Today's episode addresses both of these measures as host Joseph Grove, and AWA executives Wayne Pacelle, and Marty Irby are joined by longtime horse industry leaders Arthur and Staci Hancock, proprietors of Stone Farm in Paris, Kentucky. The Hancocks have been calling for reform on both these issues, and as the owners of multiple Kentucky Derby winners, they have the cachet to do so with major effect. Staci and Arthur, who are also leaders of the Water, Hay, Oats Alliance (WHOA), have said that they are trying to save the industry from itself. They have special insights as people who've made their livelihood from horse racing.

Wayne Pacelle is the founder of Animal Wellness Action, president of the Center for a Humane Economy, and former president of the Humane Society of the U.S. who conceived the idea of the PACT Act. He founded the Humane Society Legislative Fund and prior to that, he was executive director of The Fund for Animals. The Non-Profit Times named him seven times as one of the nation’s top 50 non-profit executives, and in 2005, he was named executive of the year. Pacelle is a two-time New York Times bestselling author of The Bond, and Humane Economy.

Marty Irby is the executive director at Animal Wellness Action. Irby worked in the United States House of Representatives for Congressman Ed Whitfield (R-KY) serving as Communications Director and Animal Protection and Agriculture Policy Advisor. He is a former president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ and Exhibitors’ Association, where he led the charge to bring an end to the painful practice of “soring” walking horses. Irby is a Heritage Foundation Congressional Fellow, former director of equine protection and rural affairs at the Humane Society of the U.S., and native of South Alabama who grew up on a horse and cattle farm. He graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in Communications, attended Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., and was named by The Hill as one of nation’s Top Lobbyists for 2019.

Joseph Grove is a freelance writer and six-time recipient of awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. His background also includes hosting a radio show called Jargon on WQMF FM in Louisville, Ky., and podcasts for Bisig Impact Group and Southern Gaming and Destinations. He began dedicating his volunteer time to animal issues in 2014 and currently works as a court-appointed special advocate for children in family court in Shelby and Spencer Counties in Kentucky.



