ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Finalists in the 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

2020 Stevie finalists showcase measurable success using the ValueSelling Framework®

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates , Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework ®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, congratulates all of the finalists in the 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



Twenty-three of these finalists use the ValueSelling Framework®, a sales methodology proven to generate measurable success in sales and revenue growth. They include talented sales professionals from Bounteous , Clarabridge, Covestic, doeLEGAL, NCR , ON24, ServiceNow, and Tealium.

Two of the leading providers of the ValueSelling Framework, PJ Nisbet & Associates Ltd. and Visualize, Inc., a four-time Grand Stevie Award winner, are finalists for Sales Training Practice of the Year and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year.

ValueSelling Associates eValueSelling Fundamentals was also named a finalist in the Sales Training Product of the Year category.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

“Now in our 12th year sponsoring the annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, it’s impressive to see the exceptional accomplishments of so many talented individuals and results-driven companies,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “Congratulations to all of the finalists! They should feel extremely proud to earn international recognition for their outstanding results.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with us:

Media Contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2de44e91-a5a9-4ebf-b08c-fcf949587457

14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service Congratulations to the finalists of the 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service



