Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2019: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2019 provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 850 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Drug Delivery dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Drug Delivery deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Drug Delivery dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Drug Delivery deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Drug Delivery technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Drug Delivery partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Drug Delivery partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.



Key Benefits

In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates



3. Leading Drug Delivery deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value



4. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



5. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



6. Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



7. Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



Companies Mentioned



3DMed

3M Drug Delivery Systems

3P Biopharmaceuticals

3PrimeDx

3SBio

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A1 Group

AADi

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abiogen Pharma

Absorption Systems

Accelis Pharma

Accord Healthcare

Acella Pharmaceuticals

Acerus

Aceto Corporation

Ache

Aclaris Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics

Actavis (acquired by Watson)

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Actelion

Acuity Pharmaceuticals

AdAlta

Adama

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Health

Adapt Pharma

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Adhesys Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

Advanced Catheter Therapies

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Advanced Dosage Forms

Advanced Medical Solutions

Advaxis

Adverum Biotechnologies

Aegis Therapeutics

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerogen

Aero Pump

AEterna Zentaris

Afaxys Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Agalimmune

Aires Pharmaceuticals

AIT Therapeutics

Ajad Medical

Akorn

Akrivis Technologies

Albany Molecular Research

Albion

Albumedix

and many more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsmiky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

