Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Beyond Meat between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Beyond Meat investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beyond Meat’s termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (ii) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Beyond Meat during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 30, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

