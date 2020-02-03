SendaRide CEO, Laura Fleet part of NEMTAC Advisory Board

Laura Fleet, CEO SendaRide Non Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Service

SendaRide Sets the Standard for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

SendaRide has been a lifesaver for our organization and our patients. Patients are transported to necessary appointments and always receive excellent customer service, timeliness, and a safe ride.” — Robyn Sunday-Allen, CEO OKCIC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEMTAC, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission is a nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to championing standards and best practices for the provision of non-emergency medical transportation. NEMTAC is developing a broad scope of standards, ranging from high-quality customer care, safe vehicle operations, life safety, and ethical business practices.

Laura Fleet, CEO, and Co-founder of SendaRide is a member of the NEMTAC Compliance & Regulatory Advisory Board. Prior to founding SendaRide, a concierge non-emergency medical transportation company, Laura spent more than twenty years practicing health care law.

During her career, she has represented hospitals, health plans, and providers. She founded and directed a government relations consulting firm for more than twenty years that offered a full range of services including advocacy and lobbying at the state legislature and regulatory departments.

As part of her tenure in government relations she served as a lobbyist for many non-profit health care providers and associations. She has also served as the Executive Director for the Oklahoma Association of Health Plans for over fifteen years, representing all licensed Health Insurance companies in the state. She monitored and actively participated in task forces, policy groups, interim studies and workgroups impacting the Health Care delivery system, helping to advocate for, shape and progress Health Insurance policy in the State.

Early in her career, she served as a Compliance Officer for PacifiCare of Oklahoma overseeing projects like federal service area expansions, accreditation reviews, audits, and statewide RFPs.

Unlike other rideshare programs, SendaRide was created and customized for the healthcare industry. Personalized door-to-door concierge service makes them unique, along with their state-of-the-art technology.

About SendaRide

SendaRide is setting the standard in healthcare transportation. Headquartered in Oklahoma, SendaRide serves Oklahoma City, Tulsa, DFW, Houston and Austin, Texas. SendaRide was developed specifically for the healthcare industry and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners and families. SendaRide's customized door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology provide constant GPS monitoring, which sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to providing an affordable and convenient transportation option for the healthcare industry will help reduce healthcare costs, increase facility efficiency, and improve patient quality of life. To learn more, visit www.sendaride.com.

For more information, or to learn more about partnering with SendaRide, call 800-731-1885, or info@sendarride.com. For more information on NEMTAC, go to nemtac.org.



