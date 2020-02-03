GemTrax Receives SEIS Advance Assurance from HM Revenue and Customs

GemTrax Traceability Simplified GemTrax Mobile App

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GemTrax .io Ltd., a private UK limited company focused on diamond and gemstone traceability incorporating blockchain, is pleased to announce it has received advance assurance from HM Revenue and Customs Venture Capital Reliefs Team that the Company qualifies for the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) tax relief to raise up to £150,000 on the Crowd for Angels crowdfunding platform.HMRC gave this assurance based on information provided by the Company and the legislation which is in place on 3 February 2020. If the legislation changes and takes effect on or before the date of any share issue the advance assurances given may not continue to apply.HMRC can’t guarantee that any particular subscriber will get relief under the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme. For more information about SEIS go to gov.uk and search for “tax relief for investors”.Brian Savage, Chairman, commented “We are very pleased to receive advance assurance from HM Revenue and Customs that qualifying investors may receive SEIS tax relief on their investment in GemTrax ordinary shares. You can support us by going to https://crowdforangels.com/gemtrax and registering an account. As a reminder, the capital is at risk and the tax treatment is subject to individual circumstances and subject to change.”____ENDFor Further Information contact:Brian Savage, ChairmanTel: +44 20 7442 5811E: bcsavage@gemtrax.ioAbout GemTrax.io Ltd: GemTrax.io Ltd. is a private UK limited company focused on diamond and gemstone traceability. GemTrax has developed a comprehensive set of physical, logical and administrative protocols including blockchain to provide an immutable record-of-truth and ensure the integrity of information. We provide assurance that users are not contributing to conflict and human rights abuses. We are building trust, identity and capacity for those who need it most. For more information please visit https://gemtrax.io About Crowd for Angels: Established in 2014, Crowd for Angels is a leading UK crowdfunding platform that raises funds for companies through the issue of shares (equity), crowd bonds (debt) and digitalised assets (cryptocurrency) to investors. Based in the heart of the City of London, we are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). For more information please visit https://crowdforangels.com

