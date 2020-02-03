Bianchi Brandt & Hale Shareholder and Partner Laura A. Bianchi Named Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bianchi Brandt & Hale, a full-service law firm with an emphasis on the cannabis and hemp industries, today announced shareholder and law partner Laura A. Bianchi was selected by AZ Business Magazine for its Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona list. Bianchi has served as a cannabis legal professional since 2010.



AZ Business Magazine’s Top 100 Lawyers is compiled each year by using an independent algorithm that weighs professional ratings, accomplishments and industry impact to determine the most distinguished attorneys in Arizona.

“After a milestone year that culminated with the launch of Bianchi Brandt & Hale, this prestigious honor is both humbling and inspiring. It’s always been my goal to make a positive impact in the cannabis legal field and I look forward to continuing that mission as I lead my team,” stated Bianchi.

Bianchi has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including “Southwest Rising Star,” and “Top Attorney,” awards by Super Lawyers for five consecutive years, from 2016 through 2020. The honor is reserved for those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Bianchi Brandt & Hale offers a comprehensive suite of legal services, including: cannabis and hemp law, corporate law, real estate law, commercial litigation, administrative and regulatory law, employment law, as well as general counsel services. With an emphasis on operational compliance for the cannabis and hemp industries, the firm serves individuals and start-ups to large-scale, multi-state business enterprises.

For information, visit BBHcounsel.com.

About Bianchi Brandt & Hale:

Bianchi Brandt & Hale is a full-service business, real estate and litigation law firm with an emphasis on the cannabis and hemp industries.

Bianchi Brandt & Hale is led by shareholders and law partners Laura A. Bianchi, Esq., and Justin M. Brandt, Esq., who have been advising individuals and businesses in the cannabis industry since 2010.

Bianchi Brandt & Hale provides counsel on various day-to-day issues regarding business operations, corporate transactions, regulatory and administrative compliance, as well as represents clients throughout all stages of litigation.

Bianchi was named one of the Top 100 Lawyers by AZ Business Magazine in 2020, and has received “Southwest Rising Star,” and “Top Attorney,” awards by Super Lawyers every year since 2016. Brandt was selected to Arizona’s Valley Leadership Institute program in 2019 and named a “Southwest Rising Star,” by Super Lawyers every year since 2018.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the practice holds professional memberships with State Bar Association of Arizona, California, New Mexico and New York, Maricopa County Bar Association, San Diego County Bar Association, International Cannabis Bar Association, National Cannabis Industry Association, and California Cannabis Industry Association.

Bianchi Brandt & Hale is located at 6710 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 210, in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information visit BBHcounsel.com or phone 480-531-1800.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro, Vice President at Proven Media, 401-484-4980,

neko@provenmediaservices.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88049904-9af4-4a04-ba04-da614644b1e6

Bianchi Brandt & Hale Shareholder and law partner Laura A. Bianchi of Bianchi Brandt & Hale was selected by AZ Business Magazine for its Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona list.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.