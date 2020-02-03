Top Cult-Clean Beauty Brand Mineral Fusion Now Available at Target

The latest clean beauty brand to join the Target Clean product assortment, Mineral Fusion is the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line, today announced its arrival at Target by February 1st, 2020. Committed to Making Beauty Healthy® by fusing mineral color and natural skincare, Mineral Fusion’s clean beauty line is designed to help improve complexion while nourishing skin and providing safe, vivid and versatile make-up, gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types.



“With the business of clean beauty projected to generate nearly $22 billion globally in 2024 , consumers have become savvy about clean beauty and expect performance and quality, all while maintaining high ingredient standards and affordable pricing,” said Virginie Descamps, Group Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of BWX, a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading brands in Australia, USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Korea and select international markets. “Like Target, we want consumers to be able to easily find and afford the highest quality natural, safe and uncompromising beauty products. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Mineral Fusion to Target shoppers, who are embracing the clean beauty movement with unprecedented enthusiasm.” Mineral Fusion will be retailed in over 700 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

Recognized as the #1 clean beauty brand by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting human health and the environment, Mineral Fusion holds the most EWG VERIFIED™ products . The EWG VERIFIED™ seal is awarded to safer cosmetics that meet EWG's rigorous verification criteria, which includes compliance with strict ingredient standards, good manufacturing practices and robust labeling. It’s the only mark backed by EWG's reputation, scientific rigor and 14 years of experience in product evaluations that are recognized worldwide.



“EWG VERIFIED™ raises the bar for cosmetics brands to make products that are healthier for consumers,” said Ken Cook, President and Founder of EWG. “Consumers can trust that EWG VERIFIED™ products are free from EWG’s ingredients of concern, 100% transparent and made with good manufacturing practices. Mineral Fusion has provided consumers with a wide and diverse set of products that meet our strictest standards.”

Mineral Fusion also joins nearly 4,000 beauty and personal care products labeled Target Clean. The curated assortment includes its best-selling Liquid & Pressed Foundations, Concealers, Eyeshadow Trios, Volumizing Mascara, and Sheer Moisture Lip Tints, retailed between $7.99 and $32.00 SRP.

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion originally launched in 2007, and quickly set the standard for high quality, efficacious formulas, and professional performance, becoming the bestselling color cosmetics brand in the natural channel. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, eco-friendly and free of gluten, parabens, artificial colors and fragrances, and primarily vegan. In addition to being EWG VERIFIED™, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free, paraben free, phthalate free, artificial fragrance free and hypoallergenic. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand’s commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.



