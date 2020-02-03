The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission is starting its meetings under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva today

Five senior officers appointed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

More information on media activities will be communicated later on.



