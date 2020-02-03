The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission highlighted the professionalism of Cuban doctors and professors

The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, HE. Mr. Kwesi Quartey received the seven experts participating in a workshop organized by the African regional organization for the conception of the Pan-African College of Medicine, among which are Cubans, Dr. Leonardo Ramos and Dr. María Eugenia García.

In the presence of the Ambassador of Cuba to the African Union, Ángel Villa, the Deputy Chairperson of the continental organization stressed the importance of having in this project the participation of Cuba, due to the experience accumulated during decades in the training of African students both in Cuba as abroad. He also highlighted the internationalist tradition of Cubans health workers and the remarkable results of its health system, which serve as an example and encouragement for Africa.

Mr. Quartey added in his speech that Africa has always had the valuable Cuban contribution in the struggles for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of many countries in that region, including the end of the Apartheid regime. This longstanding support of Cuba to African countries has also been maintained and expanded in social areas such as health, education and sports.



