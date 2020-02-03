Happy Hour Hospitality Offering Valentine's Day Dinner for Two Inside Your Home

Brian Oliveira and Brian Mattera of Happy Hour Hospitality

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Hour Hospitality Offering Valentine's Day Dinner for Two Inside Your HomeBrian Oliveira and Brian Mattera, the chefs behind Philadelphia's Happy Hour Hospitality, want to give one lucky couple a Valentine's Day dinner they'll never forget, offering to cook a completely complimentary gourmet dinner for two in their home.Those who would like to enter the giveaway should submit 50 words or less about their love story as a couple, and why they want the chefs to cook them Valentine's Day dinner in their home. On the night of February 14th, Oliveira and Mattera will come into the winner's home and cook a customized, multi-course dinner, and even leave the kitchen cleaner than when they arrive.Potential entrants should send their stories via Instagram message to @HappyHourHospitality, or via their website by visiting http://happyhourhospitality.com/contact . Entries must be sent in by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 11th. Participants must live within 15 miles of Philadelphia, and be at least 21 years of age."Valentine's Day is one of the biggest dining nights of the year, but it's also a romantic night where many couples don't want to go out, so we wanted to figure out the best way to bring dinner directly to the couple," said Oliveira. "This will allow for one lucky couple to have the Valentine's Day dining experience but while doing so in a much quieter, more romantic and unique setting."Happy Hour Hospitality is a creative culinary concept from Brian Oliveira and Brian Mattera, former owners of Girard, Philadelphia's first ever fair wage restaurant. Happy Hour Hospitality allows the duo to create, share and bring people together over delicious food in a relaxed, yet lively setting. They offer a variety of dining experiences including drop-off and full-service catering, curated cooking classes, private dining, business consultation, and more. Learn more by visiting http://happyhourhospitality.com # # #



