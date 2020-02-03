Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month: Will Momentum Continue?

February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January was quite an exciting month for a myriad of pot stocks. In only a few short weeks, we saw some healthy gains at the top and the bottom of the market cap spectrum. With a large number of losses during last year's trading, it is always a nice sign to see some bullish sentiment reenter the market. With that being said, there are a few marijuana stocks to watch that are making big moves. These companies span throughout the cannabis industry and have no prejudice to one specific sector.

Currently, there is a large amount of hype surrounding a few types of marijuana stocks. This includes both extraction service providers and multi-state operators. These two categories both have unique and new offerings to pot stock investors. Extraction service providers work by producing high-quality extractions made from high-quality cannabis. With this, these pot stocks have been able to secure large extraction contracts with some big-name companies in the industry. Additionally, extraction is a very high margin product which means that profitability is much more likely.

On the other hand, MSOs or multi-state operators are working at the retail level within the cannabis industry. These companies have opened dispensaries around the U.S. and all serve different or broad markets throughout the nation. Aside from these two areas, there are many other unique pot stocks with different offerings. It is worth doing the research to find which one is right for which investing style.

A Leading Vertically Integrated Marijuana Stock

1933 Industries Inc. (TGIFF Stock Report) (TGIF) is an extremely prominent vertically integrated marijuana stock to watch. The company states that its focus is on the cultivation and manufacturing of various consumer branded products for sale in the open market. The company has continuously outperformed expectations in regard to product quality and the business model that it utilizes.

With its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company is able to participate in everything from cultivation, extraction, processing and the manufacturing of assets. With such a broad scope in the market, the company has continued to identify areas in which it can grow. With this, 1933 Industries remains one of the most interesting pot stocks to watch.

With This Marijuana Stock Takeover The Extraction Niche?

Valens (VLNCF Stock Report) (VLNS) is an extraction service provider that has been working out of the Canadian cannabis market for quite some time. The company has reported that it has the largest capacity for extraction services in the entire industry. With that, it has also been able to capitalize on the growth of the Canadian market in terms of extraction and extraction based products.

The company also has some important moves in place with different players in the industry. This includes the likes of Canopy Growth, HEXO and more. With this, it should continue to see some positive sentiment moving into the future. While the companies it works with maybe heavily swayed by market volatility, the exposure that Valens has to the industry makes them a promising candidate to be pot stock to watch.

