HouseMaster Home Inspections in New York Metropolitan Area Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Matt Kaplan accepts his award from HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn

Matt Kaplan celebrates anniversary milestone as owner and operator of HouseMaster franchise servicing Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise company in North America, recognized Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens franchise owner Matt Kaplan for being with the system as an owner-operator for 25 years at HouseMaster’s annual conference in Boulder, Colorado, this November.“I have been with HouseMaster and witnessed the system’s growth in this business. This recognition means a lot to me and the people who work in our business,” said Kaplan. “We are committed to always improving and we could not have done this without the support from our HouseMaster community.”For the past two and a half decades, Kaplan has been proudly serving the people of Brooklyn, Flushing, Jamaica, Queens Village, Long Island City and their neighboring communities. His business maintains E&O insurance and gives customers a four-month home repair guarantee at no charge. HouseMaster of Long Island can be reached 24 hours a day and includes office staff, along with a technical director to answer any questions after inspections. His business has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn and the corporate team hosted this year’s conference and event, honoring the success of franchise owners over the past year and celebrating their lasting impact on the home inspection industry. Many of the HouseMaster owners that serve over 325 locations across the United States and Canada gathered in Colorado for the annual gathering.This was a very special conference for the HouseMaster family as the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary of franchising this year. HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand since 2009.“Every year we take advantage of this opportunity to recognize some of HouseMaster’s top performers — owners who take a great deal of pride in mastering their business through our system,” Kuhn said. “We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Matt. He’s spent so much of his professional life with us and he is a part of what make us such a close and special franchise community.”To connect with Kaplan directly, call (631) 652-6075 or email mkaplan@housemaster.com.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



