IMF Secretary Jianhai Lin to retire

February 3, 2020

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on Monday that Jianhai Lin, Secretary to the IMF and the Board of Governors, will retire at the end of July.

Mr. Lin, a national of China, has worked at the Fund for 31 years. Prior to his appointment as the Fund’s Secretary in March 2012, he held a wide range of senior positions, including in the Fund’s Asia Pacific, Finance, and Policy Development and Review departments.

“Jianhai has played a critical role at the IMF. In addition to being an exemplary Secretary to the Fund, he has led in many other policy and operational areas with vision, enthusiasm, and innovation,” Ms. Georgieva said. “He will leave a legacy of outstanding service to our membership,” she said.

As Secretary, Mr. Lin has primary responsibility for the Fund’s relations with its 189 member countries, and as such he has played a central role in organizing the Fund’s Spring and Annual Meetings.

“Jianhai is a key driving force behind the Meetings having become the place every policy maker wants to be to discuss the critical economic and financial issues of the day,” Ms. Georgieva said.

“I am always deeply impressed by his strong leadership, outstanding organizational skills, and in-depth knowledge of the IMF’s policies and operations, as well as his dedication in serving its member countries. As Chair of the Fund’s Executive Board, I can attest to the fact that the Executive Directors also hold him in the highest trust and esteem for all he has done for the institution,” Ms. Georgieva said.

Mr. Lin will step back from his responsibilities at the end of April in preparation for his retirement at the end of July.