Global Human Microbiome Market: Insights, Competition and Forecast to 2024

The "Global Human Microbiome Market - Analysis By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Food, Others), By Disease, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human microbiome market was valued at USD 351.81 million in the year 2018.



Over the recent years, human microbiome market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by pharmaceutical manufacturers and academia.



In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and chronic diseases globally have contributed to the growth rate of Human Microbiome market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.



Further, the increasing collaboration in the industry between market players and academia to generate data and treatment for the diseases including gut related problems which can be tackled with the help of microbiota, facilitating the growth of the market.



Among the Product type in the human microbiome industry (probiotics, prebiotics, medical foods, and other), Probiotics holds the highest market share in the Human Microbiome Market owing to its proven benefits in gut microbiota and health of the patient.



The North America Human Microbiome Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by favourable government reimbursement policies in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for Human Microbiome Market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Human Microbiome market at global, regional and country levels.

The report analyses the Human Microbiome Market by Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Food and Others).

The report assesses the Human Microbiome market by Disease (Obesity, Diabetes, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorder, Gastrointestinal Disorder and Others).

The report evaluates the Human Microbiome market By Application (Therapeutic and Diagnostics).

The Global Human Microbiome Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product, disease and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include OptiBiotix Health, Metabiomics, OSEL Inc., PureTech Health, 4D Pharma, Synlogic Inc., BaseClear BV, Rebiotix Inc, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Assembly Bioscience Inc.

The report presents the analysis of human microbiome market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 APAC Region to Witness Augmented Growth in the Forecast Period

2.2 Invest in Research and Development Activities



3. Global Human Microbiome Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Human Microbiome Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



5. Global Human Microbiome Market Segmentation By Product

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Product

5.2 Probiotics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Prebiotics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.4 Medical Foods - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Human Microbiome Market Segmentation By Disease

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome - By Disease

6.2 Obesity - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Diabetes Type II - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.4 Autoimmune Disorder - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.5 Cancer - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.6 Gastrointestinal Disorder - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.7 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Human Microbiome Market Segmentation By Application

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome: By Application

7.2 Therapeutics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.3 Diagnostics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



8. Global Human Microbiome Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome: By Region



9. North America Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Products, Disease, Application (2019-2024)



10. Europe Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Product, Disease, Application (2019-2024)



11. Asia-Pacific Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Products, Disease, Application (2019-2024)



12. Rest of the World Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Products, Disease, Application (2019-2024)



13. Global Human Microbiome Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Human Microbiome Market Drivers

13.2 Global Human Microbiome Market Restraints

13.3 Global Human Microbiome Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Products (Year 2024)

14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Disease (Year 2024)

14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Application (Year 2024)

14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Region, By Value, (Year 2024)



14.2 Strategic Analysis

14.2.1 Key Developments in Human Microbiome Market

14.2.3 Human Microbiome Pipeline Projects



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Microbiome Licensing Deals Between Big Pharma and Biotech

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 OptiBiotix Health PLC

16.2 Metabiomics

16.3 OSEL Inc.

16.4 PureTech Health

16.5 4D Pharma

16.6 Synlogic Inc.

16.7 BaseClear B.V.

16.8 Rebiotix Inc

16.9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals

16.10 Assembly Bioscience Inc.



