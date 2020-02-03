Global Seed Market 2014-2024: Analysis by Seed Type, Traits, Crop Type, Region and Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seed Market - Analysis By Seed Type (GM, Convention), Traits (Herbicide Tolerant, Insect Resistant, Stacked), By Crop Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Seed Market, valued at USD 61.5 billion in the year 2019, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of permanent release of new varieties and hybrids that bring more sophisticated technology to farmers, as well as a steady increase of international seed trade, and exponential increase in food demand from the expanding global population amid decreasing availability of arable land.



Among the traits in Seed industry (Herbicides Tolerant Traits, Insect Resistant Traits, Stacked Traits), the herbicide tolerant segment is expected to remain the largest market by trait type because it offers flexibility to use herbicides, fight against unwanted weeds, and lowers the cost of herbicides used in agriculture.



Among the seed type (Conventional Seed, Genetically Modified Seed), Genetically Modified Seed leads the seed market because they many potential advantages in terms of raising agricultural productivity and reducing the need for environmentally harmful pesticides.



The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. North America currently represents the largest market on account of rapid technological innovations in the production of Seed, especially corn, maize and wheat. Apart from this, efforts are being made for producing biofuels to replace traditional fuel sources such as petrol or diesel. As a result, the region is experiencing an increase in the demand for enhanced varieties of corn, wheat and barley seed.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the seed market at global, regional and country levels.

The report analyses the Seed Market by Traits (Herbicides Tolerant Traits, Insect Resistant Traits, and Stacked Traits).

The report assesses the Seed market by Seed Type (Conventional Seed, Genetically Modified Seed).

The report assesses the Seed market by Crop Type (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Others).

The Global Seed Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The Market Attractiveness has been presented by region, traits, type and crop type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, Vilmorin & Cie, AgReliant Genetics, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata Seed Corporation, KWS Saat, and Takii Seed India.

The report presents the analysis of Seed market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business

2.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to diversify the Seed segment



3. Global Agriculture Industry Outlook



4. Global Seed Market Product Outlook



5. Global Seed Market: An Analysis

5.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



6. Global Seed Market Segmentation By Traits

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Seed Market: By Traits

6.2 Herbicides Tolerant Traits- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Insects Resistant Traits- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.4 Stacked Traits- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Seed Market Segmentation By Seed Type

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Seed: By Type

7.2 Conventional Seed- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.3 Genetically Modified Seed- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



8. Global Seed Market Segmentation By Crop Type

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Seed: By Crop Type

8.2 Corn- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.3 Soybean- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.4 Cotton- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



9. Global Seed Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Seed Market: By Region



10. North America Seed Market: Segmentation By Traits, Type, Crop Type (2019-2024)



11. Asia Pacific Seed Market: Segmentation By Traits, Seed Type, Crop Type (2019-2024)



12. Europe Seed Market: Segmentation By Traits, Seed Type, Crop Type (2019-2024)



13. Rest of World Seed Market: Segmentation By Traits, Seed Type, Crop Type (2019-2024)



14. Global Seed Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Seed Market Drivers

14.2 Global Seed Market Restraints

14.3 Global Seed Market Trends



15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

15.1 Market Attractiveness

15.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Seed Market - By Traits (Year 2024)

15.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Seed Market - By Seed Type (Year 2024)

15.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Seed Market - By Crop Type (Year-2024)

15.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Seed Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

15.2 Strategic Analysis

15.2.1 New Product Development

15.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis

16.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

17.1 Bayer

17.2 Corteva

17.3 Syngenta

17.4 BASF

17.5 Vilmorin & Cie

17.6 AgReliant Genetics

17.7 Rijk Zwaan

17.8 Sakata Seed Corporation

17.9 KWS Saat

17.10 Takii Seed India



