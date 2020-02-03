Suitably Introduces Suiting Basics for Early Career Women at Affordable Prices

New Direct-to-Consumer Workwear Company Founded by Annabel Gatto Seeks to Speak to Young Professionals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suitably , a new direct-to-consumer workwear brand for early career women, launches today with work wardrobe staples with fair pricing. Founded by Annabel Gatto , Suitably is looking to bring better fit and functionality, improved pricing, and greater simplification to the cluttered women’s workwear category.



Gatto was inspired to launch Suitably by her own early career working on Wall Street and at a corporate law firm. Throughout her professional career, she was often frustrated by the painful experience of shopping for workwear and the lack of resources available to help women succeed in the workplace. She’s launching the company with her husband Phil Gatto, who will serve as COO.

The Suitably launch collection will feature:

Four capsule suiting styles including The 24/7 Blazer, The Suite Skirt, The Intro Dress and The Keynote Dress in black

including The 24/7 Blazer, The Suite Skirt, The Intro Dress and The Keynote Dress in $58 to $98

Machine washable & wrinkle resistant and made with a proprietary, blended all seasons stretch fabric.

“I’ve connected with thousands of young professional women, and they are frustrated with the options out there for their work wardrobe,” says Suitably CEO and Co-Founder Annabel Gatto. “They are coming out of school saddled with debt, they are forging new careers, and they want versatile pieces at a fair price that will take them from interviews to presentations and beyond.”

The Suitably founders opted to skip the typical fashion designer process and instead enlist the opinions of real women to design their staple pieces. They surveyed thousands of women, including mostly Gen Z, and used that proprietary data to crowdsource what mattered and which styles young professional women liked best.

“We believe that every woman–no matter her background or economic status–deserves a wardrobe that helps her feel confident. I hope that Suitably will help us accomplish that,” adds Gatto.



About Suitably:

Outfitting the next generation of leaders, Suitably is a direct-to-consumer workwear brand for early career women. Launched by Annabel Gatto and her husband Phil Gatto, Suitably offers timeless suiting staples at a fair price. For more, visit suitably.com.

https://www.instagram.com/suitably/

