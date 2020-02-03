Southern California Real Estate Leader First Team Posts Double-Digit Growth in 2019

With a total closed volume of $6.2 Billion in 2019, First Team Real Estate continues to thrive with the 3rd highest year in the company’s history

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Southern California’s #1 Independent Brokerage for the last 18 years in a row1, First Team Real Estate remains the leader in the local market, finishing 2019 with a 13.7% increase in sales volume year-over-year for a total of 8,984 transactions2.

“2019 was all about continuing the successful growth of our organization through the power of teamwork and making a difference in the communities we call home,” stated founder and CEO of First Team, <Cameron Merage. “Focusing on driving knowledge and education to our sales associates so they can drive value to buyers and sellers, we are proud to continue delivering the highest level of personalized service available in today’s market.”

Opening a handful of new offices across Southern California in 2019, First Team aggressively expanded into the San Diego real estate market with the acquisition of Sea Coast Exclusive Properties, Realty Executives | Carlsbad, Realty Experts, and Premiere Properties. Additionally, the company brought on new offices in High Desert Victor Valley and Downey to further serve its growing client base. First Team Real Estate hired 388 experienced sales associates3, with more than $1.4 Billion1 in recruited volume for a total of over 900 agents added to the company.

Offering a company culture of sharing, education, and empowerment, First Team has also made several strategic moves within the tech and digital space to not only keep up with the ever-changing real estate landscape but also continue to position the company at the forefront of new advancements. The Digital Marketing team led by newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Steven McCloskey, built and launched the RoadMap-AI™ digital advertising platform, delivering 28,636 buyer inquiries to First Team agents free of charge. Working to enhance the online buying experience and streamline how agents connect, communicate, and follow-up with homebuyers, the brokerage is tackling some of the biggest challenges in the digital real estate space with creative solutions.

In addition to growing their network of dedicated associates and satisfied clients, First Team focused on expanding their dedicated partnership with local non-profit organization Team Kids, raising a record of $250,000 at the inaugural Superhero Golf Tournament. Thanks to these philanthropic efforts and many more throughout the local community, the company was honored for the 10th year in a row by thousands of OC Register voters as the “Best Real Estate Company” in Orange County.

Helping catapult the brokerage to new heights is Broker of Record and now Chief Operations Officer, Michele Harrington. Named 2019’s Woman of the Year by California’s 73rd District, and nominated by the Connected Women of Influence for the President’s Award and the Veteran of Influence Award, Michele is dedicated to making a positive impact in her sphere of influence and throughout the company. Recently honored by RISMedia as a 2020 Newsmaker within the “Achiever” category, her stamina and determination continue to innovate, inspire, and lead First Team Real Estate to success.

“I am proud to work alongside, and learn from, a proven industry leader such as Cam,” says Michele Harrington. “It is an honor working for a company well poised with amazing technology and systems in place to continue to be at the forefront of the industry, and I relish the challenge of navigating the unique market that lies ahead.”

Solidifying the company’s influence and excellence in the industry, Cameron Merage was also recognized among the 2019 and 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 as one of the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate space. Disrupting the real estate industry since the company’s founding in 1976, Cameron’s achievements in the fast-moving, competitive local real estate market continue to give First Team Real Estate and the Family of Companies, its agents, and the clients they serve a clear edge over the competition time and time again. “Armed with knowledge developed since our founding, new innovative marketing strategies, and bulletproof leadership,” states Cameron “I have no doubt First Team will maintain our signature high customer satisfaction ratings and continue to exceed client expectations in 2020 and beyond.”

