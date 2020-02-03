William Garvey, Editor-in-Chief, Aviation Week Network’s Business & Commercial Aviation Magazine Inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation

Celebrates a Long and Storied Career in Aviation Journalism

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s William (Bill) Garvey, editor-in-chief, Business & Commercial Aviation (BCA) Magazine has been inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation .



Garvey is part of the Class of 2020 inductees, which includes Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell, Gulfstream’s Larry Flynn and Sergei Sikorsky. Past inductee recipients include more than 100 men and women from every corner of aerospace. Astronauts, titans of aviation manufacturing, fighter pilots as well as inventors and celebrities such as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, airline pilots Al Haynes and Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, celebrity pilots Harrison Ford and Morgan Freeman and general aviation’s Jack Pelton, Brian Barents and Clay Lacy.

“For the past five years, I have been honored to work alongside Bill. His writing never fails to amaze me, and his knowledge and innate understanding of our industry is unparalleled. He is simply the best story teller I know,” said Frank Craven, Managing Director Business Aviation. “Congratulations to Bill on this outstanding recognition.”

During his acceptance speech, Garvey touched briefly on his aviation adventures, including his flights in a Sukhoi 29 aerobat, twice piloting the Goodyear blimp, formation flying with the Skytypers in SNJs over Long Island, sailplaning in a Schweizer in upstate NY and splashing down on Lake Meade in a Grumman Albatross.

Garvey has been Editor-in-Chief of BCA since 2000. During his stewardship at BCA, the monthly magazine has received dozens of awards for editorial excellence. Previously, Garvey served as Managing Editor of Aviation Week Television. He was the top editor for both Flying and Professional Pilot magazines, as well as a member of the senior editorial staff at Reader's Digest. He also managed communications for FlightSafety International. Garvey has authored or co-authored three aviation books, was an essayist for National Public Radio, wrote aviation documentaries for The Discovery Channel, and has written for numerous publications including The New York Times, Smithsonian Air & Space, Popular Mechanics and The Associated Press, among others. An active aviator, Garvey holds a Commercial Pilot license, along with multiengine, instrument, seaplane and glider ratings.

To read the article about Garvey’s induction into the Living Legends of Aviation, click here .

