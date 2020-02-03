Global Automated 3D Printing Market is Expected to Reach USD 8,970.67 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Automated 3D Printing Market by Process (Material Handling, Automated Production, Part Handling, Post-Processing, and Multiprocessing), Offering, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 220.56 million in 2017 to USD 8,970.67 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 58.91% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Automated 3D printing encompasses the supply of materials, post-processing, the machine, and the robotics or electronic systems that connect each machine. In the upcoming few years, the majority of industrial 3D printers are projected to incorporate automation, reducing the need for skilled operators to supervise them. This will help cut costs, rapid prototypes and add value to stakeholders. Therefore, automated 3D printing has become an important source of revenue for the additive manufacturing industry in the next decade.

Automated 3D printing market involves the use of robots to automate the process of 3D printing as they are easy to be programmed and can perform the task with great efficiency. It is likely to become one of the highest growing and revenue-generating segments since there is an expected shift from industrial 3D printers to automated 3D printing which involves large batch and mass customization production technology.

The global automated 3D printing market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising use of robots for industrial automation and the growing necessity to automate post-processing. However, the high cost of materials, lack of standardization in processes, and scarcity of resources is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automated 3D printing market include EOS GmbH, SLM Solutions, Renishaw, Concept Laser, Coobx , Authentise , Stratasys, ExOne, 3D Systems, Materialise, Universal Robot, Formlabs , NVBOTS , PostProcess Technologies, and DWS System among others. To enhance their market position in the global automated 3D printing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2017, 3D Systems launched the new DMP Dental 100 3D printers and DMP Flex 100 3D printers, which offers versatility and quality throughput for entry-level metal 3D printing and dental applications.

In November 2019, ExOne announced the launch of the X1 160PRO, the largest machine from the company to date, to developed high volume, or large scale, production of end-use parts and castings. The new 3D printer is the result of 20 years of research for the development of metal 3D product development.

In July 2019, Siemens partners with ExOne for industrial 3D printing and Industry 4.0 initiatives for foundry, aerospace, automotive, energy and other markets.

In November 2019, Materialise, announced new solutions, Magics software, to increase productivity, shorten build preparation time, to allow users to scale their 3D printing operations, and advance serial additive manufacturing.

In the year 2017, Voodoo have a launched Formlabs‘ Form Cell, a 3D printer factory to produce many small parts, as well as larger parts to be assembled post-print and automation in 3D printing.

The multiprocessing segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 51.28 million in 2017

The process segment is classified into material handling, automated production, part handling, post-processing, and multiprocessing segment. The multiprocessing segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 51.28 million in 2017. It is an improved manufacturing process which boost up the complementary processes, such as machining, cutting, dispensing, and robotic placement which in turn leads to the adoption of automation in the 3D printing for multiprocessing.

Hardware segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 65.3% over the forecast period

Offering segment includes hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 65.3% over the forecast period. The end user industries such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial-manufacturing, are adopting robots in their 3D printing processes for increased productivity and efficiency, leading to higher levels of output, qualitative product which is leading to the growth of the market.

The industrial manufacturing, high-tech equipment and engineering held the market share of 25.60% in 2017

The end user is divided into healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer product, industrial-manufacturing, high-tech equipment, and engineering, energy, others. Others segment is sub segmented into entertainment, education, jewellery and printed electronics. The industrial manufacturing, high-tech equipment and engineering is playing a leading role in determining business growth and registered high market share of 25.60% in 2017 owing to use of new technology and tools, low cost of production, and low volume of production leading to higher levels of product quality, output, and flexibility.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automated 3D Printing Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global automated 3D printing market with USD 84.47 Million in 2017. This is mainly due to the presence of the well-established 3D printing solution providers in this region which enhances the implementation of automation technologies in the 3D printing systems thereby increasing effectiveness. Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the 3D automated printing market. The Asia Pacific region registered highest growth in terms of CAGR due to the presence of a technologically advanced countries like India, China and Japan, high adoption of automation processes, and presences of contract manufacturers, these were some of the factors that led to the growth of automated 3D printing market in this region.

About the report:

The global automated 3D printing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

