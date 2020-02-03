Babel Street Ranked No. 11 Medium Sized Best Places to Work in Virginia

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world's data-to-knowledge company, was named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia, ranked No. 11 of the medium sized businesses. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.



This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

“This nomination is a true testament to our all-star team,” said Babel Street CEO, Jeff Chapman. “Our mission is to help make the world a safer place through the use of our software. We are dedicated to the personal growth and satisfaction of our employees, and we go to great lengths to foster a workplace that’s grounded in inclusivity and empowerment, so it’s an honor to be recognized for our collective efforts in making Babel Street a great place to work.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

This recognition comes on the heels of Babel Street’s recognition as the Software Inno Blazer from DC Inno’s 50 on Fire for its impressive expansion both locally and globally including strategic executive hires, key partnerships and innovative product launches in 2019.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, please visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com .

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

