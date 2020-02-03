CAPTAIN CHRISTOPHER BEHNAM SCHEDULED TO BE A FEATURED SPEAKER AT THE 2020 CALIFORNIA PUBLIC SECTOR CIO ACADEMY

Exciting New Motivational Talk by Captain Christopher Behnam on Focus Forward

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Technology is hosting The California Public Sector Academy annual event on February 5 and 6, 2020. This event brings top California tech managers together to inspire and to educate them in their goal to improve their leadership skills and to foster growth in the technology sector. Captain Christopher Benham, a United Airlines pilot and motivational expert, has been invited to be one of the featured speakers at the prestigious invitation only event. Captain Benham is a noted expert on aviation and has appeared frequently on television news sharing his valuable expertise on the world today. Captain Benham is known as the heroic pilot of United Airlines Flight 1175, which suffered catastrophic engine failure over the Pacific. His actions helped to save 381 souls. A dedicated leader, Captain Benham is adept at Focus Forward and plans to offer new insights to the conference’s attendees. The event is being held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel located at 1230 J Street in Sacramento, CA, 95814.About Captain Behnam: Captain Christopher Behnam has been a United Air Lines pilot for 33 years and is the recent recipient of the ALPA Superior Airmanship Award, an award that’s only been bestowed five times since the 1930’s. Behnam is a motivational speaker with a keen interest in humanitarian projects. He has recently been on news broadcast shows such as London’s Manoto, offering his words of wisdom.



