Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF) Announces CAUMZ Program Update AND Expansion of Market Potential

This news release addresses the material aspects of the decisions taken by the FDA and implications of the guidance provided by the FDA. Tetra will provide information on the other decisions provided by the FDA as well as further elaborate on the implications of the material decisions once assessed by management.

The purpose of the Type B meeting was to obtain (1) confirmation of the eligibility of CAUMZ for Expedited Review programs Fast Track and Accelerated Approval, (2) clarification on the requirements for the medical device portion of the New Drug Application (“NDA“), (3) validation of the nonclinical safety program by indication (original NDA and supplement NDA), and (4) guidance on the study protocols that would be used to bring CAUMZ to the market.

Expedited Review programs Fast Track and Accelerated Approval

Fast Track is a designation granted by the FDA for expedited review of drug products which treat a serious or life-threatening condition and fill an unmet medical need. In its response, the FDA agreed that the target patient population has a serious condition with significant morbidity. Tetra’s clinical data to date has allowed management to make the assessment that CAUMZ will affect the survival of patients with an advanced cancer and affect their day-to-day functioning. If the disease of the target patient population is not treated with CAUMZ, their health and wellbeing will continue to deteriorate to a more serious condition. With regards to unmet medical need, this patient population does not respond to any available therapy and CAUMZ will provide an improved effect on a serious outcome of the condition. These are the basic requirements for eligibility to Fast Track and other Expedited Review Programs. The FDA agreed that the Company, meeting the conditions in the regulations, could now proceed to submit a Fast Track designation request to the review division. The FDA reviews the request and, in general, decides within sixty days.

The Fast Track designation reduces review time from an average of 10 months to 6 months which is critical to provide patients rapid access to new drugs. It also allows for frequent communications with the FDA which ultimately reduces the risk of delays by ensuring that all of the drug development issues are adequately addressed by the development program.

The FDA reviewed Tetra’s request that CAUMZ should qualify for Accelerated Approval (“AA“) for its target patient population. Accelerated Approval is a regulatory program for drugs, like CAUMZ, that are developed for the treatment of serious conditions in which the use of a surrogate endpoint is justified because the measured clinical benefit takes a long time to measure. Pain is directly measured using several validated pain scales and a drug being developed with an intended use of pain relief would not be eligible for AA. The FDA then provided guidance how Tetra could use a Patient-Reported Outcome (“PRO“) instrument that could demonstrate the claimed benefit in the target population.

Based on the FDA guidance, CAUMZ is a treatment intended for cancer cachexia patients with an advanced, incurable and malignant cancer that is refractory to treatment. CAUMZ is designed to prolong survival and improve quality of life and the patient’s day-to-day functioning. Tetra confirms that it will be using a validated surrogate endpoint that is a PRO instrument and that the Company will be moving ahead with the clinical development of CAUMZ based on the AA regulatory program.