TD Bank Expands ATM Network to include 80 Rite Aid Stores across New York City in Partnership with Cardtronics

Expanding on an existing ATM branding and ATM management relationship with Cardtronics, TD Bank increases presence in one of the nation’s most competitive banking markets

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TD Bank , one of the nation’s ten largest banks by assets, and Cardtronics , the global leader in ATM access solutions for financial institutions, announced a new agreement to rebrand 80 ATMs in Rite Aid stores across much of the New York metropolitan area. All Rite Aid stores in Bronx, Kings, and Queens counties will feature TD-branded ATMs, extending a long-standing partnership between the companies that has helped to increase TD's ATM network to include over 1,200 ATMs owned and managed by Cardtronics across the United States and Canada.



"TD has been a tremendous partner of Cardtronics, leveraging our ATM estate across North America to better serve its cardholders where they shop and live. This new agreement expands our partnership to nearly 1,200 ATMs in total and is a testament to both the value of ATM branding and the strong partnership established over the years between our two companies,” said Carter Hunt, Cardtronics Managing Director, North America.

TD Bank will place its signature brand on Cardtronics ATMs across New York City. Of the 80 ATMs included in the agreement, 71 will operate as traditional cash dispensers, while six will be newly installed full-service ATMs that include deposit capabilities.

“New York City is an important market for us for continued growth and expansion, yet space is at a premium," said Andy Bregenzer, TD Bank Regional President – New York. "By collaborating with partners like Cardtronics to build out a robust ATM network, we are able to expand our reach beyond our existing 141 TD Bank stores in order to provide increased access to our customers and ultimately better serve the greater New York area.”

The Cardtronics ATM branding program provides financial institutions like TD with immediate scale and brand exposure in key markets. Through its extensive partnerships with many of the best-known names in retail, including Rite Aid, Cardtronics provides financial institutions with the location access they need to serve current customers and appeal to prospective customers' day-to-day banking needs. Branded ATMs are free-to-use for cardholders of the branding financial institution, providing a tangible benefit – fee-free access to cash – which consumers continue to view as a requirement from their primary financial institution.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver legendary service for our customers across the footprint. This partnership provides a successful, scalable way to service our existing customers while expanding brand visibility for TD in both core and growth markets,” said Patrick Smith, VP, ATM, TD Bank.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 295,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

