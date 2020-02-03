Winterberry Group Research Provides Blueprint for Marketing’s Privacy Mandate

Privacy and consent management research designed to prepare marketers to play a critical role in consumer privacy and data protection demands

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winterberry Group ( www.winterberrygroup.com ), a specialist management consultancy that supports growth initiatives in advertising, marketing, media, information and technology, today released new research: “ Marketing’s Privacy Mandate: Navigating a Fragmented Ecosystem of Solutions and Organizational Demands .” The research, designed specifically for marketers, navigates the landscape of solution providers for consent management and subject access requests.



Based on interviews conducted with more than 40 marketing, business, privacy and product leaders, and an online survey, Winterberry Group found marketers are overwhelmed by issues related to privacy, which includes the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), that went into effect January 1st, and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May 2018.

The research provides a blueprint for engaging, clarifying, learning and elevating marketing’s role in privacy and consent both today and in the future. The path forward for marketers includes recognizing that privacy is no longer simply the remit of the legal department and that marketing must align with other functions and departments. The research outlines how the marketing department must invest to learn the landscape, both regulatory and technological, and to drive the organization to evolve—ultimately leading to better customer experiences.

“Our research finds the privacy volcano has erupted. CCPA, and its predecessor, GDPR, are going to drive significant demand for privacy activity for marketers now and in the coming years,” said Winterberry Group’s Managing Director Dave Frankland. “We predict a continued evolution in their response to the shifting privacy mandate. As the advocate of the customer, the marketing team is uniquely positioned to help the organization evolve their thinking as it relates to privacy, and shift the focus to delivering great experiences, while building relationships and trust with consumers.”

“Marketing’s Privacy Mandate: Navigating a Fragmented Ecosystem of Solutions and Organizational Demands” is available for download at: https://www.winterberrygroup.com/our-insights/marketing’s-privacy-mandate-navigating-fragmented-ecosystem-solutions-and-organization . The sponsor of the research is Allant Group .

About Winterberry Group

Winterberry Group ( www.winterberrygroup.com ) is a specialist management consultancy that supports growth initiatives in advertising, marketing, media, information and technology. Winterberry Group helps its marketer, technology, services and investment clients create custom strategies, capitalize on emerging opportunities and develop their short-and-long-term roadmaps to grow their value. For more information, please visit www.winterberrygroup.com and follow us on Twitter @WinterberryGrp .

Contact:

Steve Stratz

for Winterberry Group

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.