Overstock.com Announces Webcast of February 13, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced today that it will webcast its Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. MT.

Webcast information

To access the live webcast, go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the Special Meeting via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID 7299797 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and then enter the conference ID provided above.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live Special Meeting has ended. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 4:00 p.m. MT on February 13, 2020, through 4:00 p.m. MT on February 27, 2020. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 and then enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and then enter the conference ID provided above.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

