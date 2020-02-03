AMSC to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AYER, Mass., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a global energy solutions provider serving wind and power grid industry leaders, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 am Eastern Time on February 6, 2020. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the company’s recent accomplishments, financial results and business outlook.



Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.amsc.com . The live call can also be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 and using conference ID 3141218. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference passcode 3141218.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency, and performance. AMSC’s solutions are now powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally and are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks in more than a dozen countries. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com .

AMSC, Windtec, Gridtec, D-VAR, and Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

