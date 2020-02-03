K2 Announces Keynote Speakers for FastFWD Global Conference

The annual conference to feature CEO of Tomorrow Mike Walsh, Innovation Expert Josh Linkner and Leading Industry Analyst from Forrester

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in low-code process automation, today unveiled the speaker lineup for K2 FastFWD Global Conference , the company's annual digital process automation conference. K2 FastFWD will be held on April 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle. The conference will feature new product innovations, interactive presentations, product demonstrations and case studies illustrating how leading organizations are digitally transforming their enterprise through intelligent automation.



During FastFWD, K2 executives will share significant product and business announcements to articulate K2’s digital process automation vision in a world that is increasingly focused on digitally automating mission-critical processes. They’ll be joined on stage by industry-leading customers and partners that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with K2. In addition to highlighting new product innovations from the company, K2’s Global Conference will also feature futurists, industry thought leaders, as well as K2 executives, partners and customers to bring the value of automation to life.

Keynote speakers at the K2 FastFWD conference will include the following:

Mike Walsh , CEO at Tomorrow - Mike is a global nomad, futurist and author of the bestselling book, The Algorithmic Leader . Mike advises some of the world’s biggest organizations on digital transformation and disruptive innovation in this new era of machine intelligence.

Josh Linkner, World’s Foremost Innovation Expert, 5-Time Tech Entrepreneur and New York Times Bestselling Author - Josh is an internationally recognized thought leader and top-rated keynote speaker on innovation, creativity, reinvention, and hyper-growth leadership. His keynotes are focused on not only inspiring audiences but also sharing actionable strategies to drive meaningful outcomes. Josh is a two-time New York Times Bestselling Author of three books – Disciplined Dreaming: A Proven System to Drive Breakthrough Creativity, The Road to Reinvention: How to Drive Disruption and Accelerate Transformation, and Hacking Innovation: The New Growth Model from the Sinister World of Hackers.

Rob Koplowitz , Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester - Rob focuses on digital process automation as well as artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. Rob brings many years of experience in enterprise software consulting, product marketing, product management, and strategy. Prior to IBM, he was a vice president, principal analyst with Forrester where he was a leader in collaboration and enterprise social research. Before that, he was a director of product management with Microsoft, where he played a strategic role with Duet, a joint initiative brought to market with SAP.

Evan Ellis , CEO & President at K2 - Evan is a software industry veteran with over 30 years of experience leading high-growth technology companies. Evan’s impressive background and skills will support K2’s transformation into a cloud-first company focusing on a broader market. Prior to K2, Evan was the President and COO of Xactly, a leading provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, and served in a variety of executive and senior management positions across the technology industry.

Burley Kawasaki , Chief Product Officer at K2 - Burley is a software industry veteran with over 25 years of experience working in leading high-technology and cloud-based companies. As chief product officer, Burley leads K2’s global product management and software engineering organization and is responsible for K2’s product innovation, design, and development as the company continues to drive digital transformation initiatives across enterprises. Prior to K2, Burley served as the executive vice president of product at Kony, a leading platform in the low-code mobile and web application development market. He has also held a variety of leadership roles at Microsoft, Avanade and Accenture.

“The digital trend is driving tremendous innovation for organizations across the globe and accelerating business process transformation,” said Evan Ellis, CEO and President at K2. “We are excited to offer FastFWD participants the opportunity to hear from thought leaders, industry experts and peers; and discover new, innovative ways to solve their business challenges today and in the future.”

To learn more about K2 FastFWD, register and view the full agenda, please visit www.k2fastfwd.com .

About K2

K2 , a leader in low-code process automation, which enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .

Contact

Andrea Mocherman

K2

+1 (425) 883-4200

press@k2.com



