The Global Ethyl Acetate Market is expected to grow by 685.92 thousand tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Ethyl Acetate Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global ethyl acetate market and it is poised to grow by 685. 92 thousand tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global ethyl acetate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for ethyl acetate from food processing industry. In addition, increasing demand for green ethyl acetate is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ethyl acetate market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global ethyl acetate market is segmented as below:

Application

• Coatings

• Personal care

• F&B

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global ethyl acetate market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for green ethyl acetate as the prime reasons driving the global ethyl acetate market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global ethyl acetate market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ethyl acetate market, including some of the vendors such as Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, SEKAB, and Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

