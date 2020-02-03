Dr. Vesna Skul of Comprehensive Center for Women’s Medicine to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When women face issues like fatigue, headaches, insomnia, PMS, pelvic pain, hormone imbalances, menopausal symptoms and other distressing conditions, they seek out a doctor. But conventional medicine, while great in life threatening conditions and offering innovative approaches to minimally invasive surgeries, has its limitations in providing answers to the fundamental questions of root causes of our ailments but instead offers a pill for every ill. Instead of merely treating the symptoms of the disease, why not look at all the potential factors that may be contributing to your condition? Examining factors like environmental toxicity, poor nutrition, inadequate sleep, lifestyle choices, and high levels of stress which all contribute to whether we are healthy or whether a genetic propensity to illness will be expressed, physicians practicing functional medicine can help you achieve better outcomes. Integrative medicine, treating the person as a whole mind, body, and soul is key to achieving an optimized state of health and well-being.

Dr. Vesna Skul is a Keynote Speaker, and founding partner of Comprehensive Center for Women’s Medicine an exceptional holistic medical practice specializing in internal medicine, women’s health, integrative medicine, lifestyle medicine, anti-aging, and functional medicine.

“We are a patient-focused practice with a holistic approach to treating patients who are seeking not only for solutions to their symptoms, but to achieve long term wellness” says Dr. Skul. “Most of what I do is provide proper education and counseling to my patients on a variety of topics, focusing on balancing their hormones, teaching them appropriate self-care measures to prevent and manage pain and inflammation, achieve optimum body composition through healthy eating and exercise and help them manage stress naturally.”

Providing a wide range of services from non-invasive pain management, managing menopausal symptoms, treating autoimmune issues, and anti-aging care helping women feel their best inside and out, Dr. Skul believes in spending plenty of time with patients in a non-rushed environment. Truly getting to know her patients provides results in facilitating a proper diagnosis.

Most recently Dr. Skul has been conducting clinical research on post-menopausal women with urinary incontinence. As menopause is one of her areas of expertise, she is helping them with hormonal balancing, while also utilizing the first handheld smart pain management device, which has been proven in treating all types of painful conditions without drugs and appears that if will also successfully address this huge and seldom openly discussed problem for which conventional medicine and surgery provide only band aid solutions.

“My goal is to make myself obsolete so women don’t need my services,” says Dr Skul. “I support and hope to empower women to take ownership of their health.”

She does so by reminding us that diets are not about the scale but should be focused on body composition and having a healthy relationship with food. Passionate about environmental health and what’s infesting our food crops, Dr. Skul raises awareness against toxins that have dramatically increased chronic and autoimmune diseases clearly linked to known endocrine disruptors and carcinogens.

While our lifespan is increasing, longer lives do not necessarily bring good quality to our senior years.

Living a long miserable life should be no one’s health goal. Instead, “living long and dying short” is a paradigm that Dr. Skul is supporting, coaching her patients on a journey towards self-sustainable health by urging them to make sound health decisions and take responsibility for their well-being.

Functional medicine, according to Dr. Skul, should be practiced by all physicians. Understanding one’s genetic predispositions and acting on them by making appropriate lifestyle choices is the key to wellness. Adequate sleep, excellent nutrition, avoidance of environmental toxins and electrosmog, prudent physical activity and nurturing healthy relationships are necessary for the health of our mind, body and spirit and form the foundation principles of functional medicine.

Although conventional medicine largely relies on influences of Big Pharma and a disease-based model of “healthcare” where there is “a pill for every ill” and does not recognize dangers of “food look alikes” created by Big Agricultural industry, Dr. Skul reminds us that it is ultimately our choice what we eat and drink and which drugs we take. She strongly urges us to be prudent and mindful enough to practice self-care.

Limiting cell phone and tablet use, walking rather than driving whenever possible, following a mostly plant based, rainbow colored diet made up of organic vegetables and fruits and wild caught fish, reducing processed foods and sugar and consuming good fats and plenty of clean water are all vital to sustaining our health long term.

Dr. Skul is also the Medical Director of Cellular Intelligence Medical Spa and her numerous accolades include being recognized by Chicago Magazine as one of the Best Doctors for Women in Chicago and Top Primary Care Doctors and Chicago’s Top Doctors, as voted again in January 2020 by her peers.

“With proper guidance everyone can absolutely thrive and achieve vibrant health by partnering with skilled, caring, compassionate physicians, sufficiently educating ourselves, and build a strong foundation to achieve the highest quality of life possible.”

www.ccwm.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



