Calling All Poets - The International Poetry Book Awards Wants Your Books

Poetry Book Awards

The Poetry Book Awards is an annual, international book award given to the best poetry books produced by indie writers, small press and self published authors.

Even the birds are chained to the sky” — Bob Dylan

PONTYPRIDD, RCT, WALES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even though more and more people are enjoying and participating in creative writing it is becoming increasingly difficult to become traditionally published, especially in the poetry world. Most of the top book prizes and competitions do not allow self published authors to enter. If they are allowed then many are extremely expensive leaving independent publishers, self publishers and indie authors struggling to find the recognition they deserve.Why should you enter the Poetry Book Awards Open to independent authors and publishers worldwideCash prizes, certificate, logoGreat Amazon & Goodreads reviewsEarn recognition from having an award-winning bookYour book cover & link on our websiteWinner to get a year’s subscription to PN ReviewAll books given to local libraries / schools after the awardsYour book will be judged by experienced, published poets, respected authors, local writing groups and library staff. Our aim is to achieve respect and recognition from authors, publishers and publishing organisations for our winning choices. This will help the winners gain further recognition when they can proudly announce that they are award-winning authors of the Poetry Book Awards and be confident that the title is respected."This is a great opportunity for all those self published poets all over the world to get the recognition they deserve in what is often a stuffy, elitist profession. I'm delighted to be judging this year's awards and look forward to the fabulous entries I know we'll get," said Dave Lewis , published poet and awards judge.After many years of finding and promoting outstanding poets through the International Welsh Poetry Competition - www.welshpoetry.co.uk - we now aim to bring further recognition to those writers that have produced a book-length collection of their work and hope to heighten a poet’s profile by offering this new award.



