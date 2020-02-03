The Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by USD 9.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global multiplexed diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by USD 9. 35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589822/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global multiplexed diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, technological advancements is anticipated to boost the growth of the global multiplexed diagnostics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global multiplexed diagnostics market is segmented as below:

End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Healthcare centers

• Academic institutes and CROs



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global multiplexed diagnostics market growth

This study identifies technological advancements as the prime reasons driving the global multiplexed diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global multiplexed diagnostics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global multiplexed diagnostics market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589822/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.