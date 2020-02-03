Fluxus and Arcadis to Present “Harnessing Prefabrication to Tackle the Affordable Housing Challenge: A Global Partnership Approach” at Advancing Prefabrication 2020 Conference in Dallas, TX

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Top industry conference Advancing Prefabrication 2020 is back for its fourth year. Fluxus and Arcadis will be speaking about “Harnessing Prefabrication to Tackle the Affordable Housing Challenge : A Global Partnership Approach” at the conference on February 4, 2020, in Dallas, TX.

Prefabrication in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution presents an unprecedented opportunity from the supply side to advance global housing solutions, which at the same time requires an unprecedented level of collaboration. An emerging business model based on global partnership and interdependence complements a vertically integrated ownership structure, allowing individual company’s prefab offerings to benefit from global supply chains, experts, technologies, know-hows, as well as global distributions with a deeper understanding of the local culture.

Time: February 4, 2020, 3:30 pm

Topics:

Understanding the worldwide need for affordable housing and how this can unite us all in opening up the doors for more prefabrication and modular building.

Identifying the opportunities to serve a global market and how we have begun integrating ourselves with these players: What more are we able to successfully leverage with a global sourcing strategy and what are the hurdles we still need to overcome?

Defining how becoming a global partner can help develop our own internal best practices and drive U.S. offsite construction capabilities into the future.

Speakers:

Key messages at a glance:

We can’t build homes fast enough to match demand at the moment globally, so we need to be more efficient and productive. Modular / offsite / prefabrication offers the opportunity to increase productivity with a componentized system the pinnacle of efficiency and flexibility.

We will introduce our newest joint eﬀort: an AI-enabled Design and Management Toolkit for developers and governments to assess and deploy aﬀordable housing projects using FluxSystem™, a proprietary prefabricated building system. The system’s digital twin with generative algorithms automates the workflow and supports a more collaborative approach for global partnerships across the housing delivery value chain.

In order to validate investment in mechanization, we need a pipeline to trigger investment cycle. We envision a blueprint for Global Powerhouse Hubs for us as an industry to come together to achieve the next step towards solving the housing crisis. Critical approaches include establishing new manufacturing facilities around hubs (countries) where there is labor and skills availability, and establishing localized manufacturing hubs around developments to cut back on transportation and tackle local employment challenges.

To schedule meetings at the conference during February 3-4, 2020, please contact info@fluxus-prefab.com

About Advancing Prefabrication

Committed to “Innovating Best Practices for Design, Manufacture & Construction to Achieve Higher Quality, Save Time, & Increase Labor Productivity on All Projects”, Advancing Prefabrication is North America’s leading thought leadership conference dedicated to revolutionizing offsite and industrialized manufacturing approaches across the construction industry. Learn more: www.advancing-prefabrication.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy firm for natural and built assets. They are more than 27,000 people, in over 70 countries, who are dedicated to improving quality of life. They do so by developing innovative solutions to create liveable cities, to establish a people-centric future of mobility and to transform industries. Learn more: www.arcadis.com

About

Founded in 2013 in New York City, Fluxus LLC is a privately held construction / architecture technology company, committed to providing affordable, aesthetic and sustainable smart home solution for low-to-middle-income communities by leveraging innovations in smart city technologies, green building materials, intelligent design, industrialization and digitalization of construction.

Fluxus Newsroom: press@fluxus-prefab.com



