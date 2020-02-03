OwnBackup Recruits John Moss as General Counsel to Skyrocket the Company to Its Next Hyper Growth Stage and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup , a pioneering cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery vendor, today announced the appointment of John Moss to join their executive team as General Counsel. In addition to advising senior management, he will innovate and lead all legal strategies, particularly those related to corporate growth. Moss comes to OwnBackup after a trailblazing career as Chief Legal Officer for FinancialForce, and previously SVP and General Counsel, Commercial at Salesforce.



“We are ecstatic to welcome John to our leadership team. His monumental experience within the software industry, and the Salesforce ecosystem in particular, will help multiply OwnBackup’s success and skyrocket the company even further than we can imagine in the long term,” said OwnBackup CEO, Sam Gutmann. “Trust is essential for our customers. As we scale our business, John’s astronomical experience building legal and compliance functions within both established and emerging growth software companies will solidify OwnBackup’s position as a trusted cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery partner.”

Moss lands at OwnBackup straight from his role as Chief Legal Officer at FinancialForce. During his tenure at FinancialForce, Moss created and scaled the company’s Legal and Security functions to support a tripling of revenue and the company’s emergence as a global cloud ERP leader.

“I’m thrilled to join the OwnBackup team and help them achieve their mission to ensure no company operating in the cloud ever loses data,” said Moss. “I look forward to leveraging my legal expertise within the software industry to help OwnBackup accelerate on its path to success.”

Previously, Moss served as SVP and General Counsel, Commercial at Salesforce where he led the company’s commercial legal function to enable revenue growth from $300 million to $4 billion annually. Before Salesforce, he held legal roles at various software and SaaS companies, including Oracle. He earned his Law Degree at Stanford.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. Helping more than 1,700 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-ranked backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was awarded the Salesforce Appy Award in 2018. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with R&D, support and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications. For more information, visit http://www.ownbackup.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Salem

OwnBackup

C: +1 646.741.4309

julia@ownbackup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.