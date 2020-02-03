Dr. Yvonne Oswald of Global Welcome to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The two things that hold us back in life are negative emotions and limiting beliefs. Limiting beliefs are born from a limiting decision made before we were seven years old – often when we didn’t have enough information to make a decision; we may not even remember the circumstances. So how is it possible to know if a limiting belief is present now?

Quite simply, the way to know you have a limiting belief is that there is something that’s not working for you in your life. If you want to be rich and aren't rich, or if you want a relationship and you aren’t in one, there is a limiting belief present. With limiting beliefs come negative emotions, which lower your immune system. In fact we treat all health issues as limiting beliefs, which makes it possible to redirect the neurological channels as new decisions and behaviors are established.

Your thoughts are like water running through your mind, but like water, thoughts don't go uphill, they take the easiest route possible. In 2005, the National Science Foundation published an article regarding research about human thoughts per day. The average person has about 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts per day. Of those, 95 percent are exactly the same repetitive thoughts as the day before and about 80 percent are negative!

To move past trauma and begin the process of healing, we need to form new neurological links and pathways to redirect our negative thoughts.

According to Dr. Yvonne Oswald, this can be achieved through a technique known as Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP). Dr. Yvonne is a coach, speaker, author and the founder of Global Welcome, where she offers training in NLP and hypnosis, as well as one-on-one sessions on Skype or Zoom.

“I love NLP because it works so quickly and efficiently,” says Dr. Yvonne. “You can literally erase even a traumatic emotion in two minutes.”

We’ve all experienced looping thoughts, and as we all know, they are not easy to get out of. NLP is a pattern interrupt.

“We need to redirect the neurological link,” says Dr. Yvonne. “Once that's done, you’ll still be able to recall the event, but all the emotional weight will have gone.”

Dr. Yvonne Oswald earned her PhD in clinical hypnosis and has been bestowed with many awards for her pioneering work. She says she prefers to work with the most challenging clients, like people who have been sexually abused, are depressed, suicidal, or those who have PTSD.

“I like to start my work with a four-hour breakthrough blueprint session,” says Dr. Yvonne. “I feel very comfortable because I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I get great results.”

“Negative thoughts from trauma is normal and those thoughts produce self-soothing behaviors that eventually become non-supportive. Eating too much, drinking, smoking, taking drugs or overworking are easy examples,” says Dr. Yvonne. “You can change the behavior completely or modify it, but you can't do that by just talking about it. NLP literally changes the GPS setting for the thinking expressway.”

For more information visit, www.globalwelcome.com



